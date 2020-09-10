Orange County's Gabby Holloway returns to MMA cage at Friday's Bellator 245

Upon returning from Afghanistan, Holloway was all set to throw her hat back in the MMA ring. Then, duty called once more.

“When I returned [from Afghanistan], my coaches got me into great shape, and I was ready to fight again,” she said. “Then, just as things were coming together, I was deployed to Kuwait.”

After she returned from Kuwait earlier this summer and began to transition off of active duty, Bellator officials called with an offer Holloway couldn’t refuse.

“The timing was perfect,” Holloway said of the invitation to compete at Bellator 245. “Between coming off active duty and wanting to get back in the cage, I guess it was meant to be.”

Despite her eagerness to compete again, Holloway admitted she’s had a lot of work to do since agreeing to the fight.

“When I came home this last time, I wasn’t in shape,” she said. “I’d been eating whatever I wanted to and hadn’t been training regularly, so there was a lot of work to do in order to prepare for this.”

Although she didn’t quite make the 145-pound weight requirement at Thursday’s official weigh-in for the event, Holloway has shaved 35 pounds from her frame over the past six weeks—going from 185 down to 150.