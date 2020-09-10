Orange County's Gabby Holloway returns to MMA cage at Friday's Bellator 245

In the world of MMA, fighters are used to playing the waiting game.
The top combatants in the sport typically compete in only one or two bouts per year, while up-and-comers may see action three or four times over the course of the same time frame. That leaves long gaps between fights, which are reserved for training and honing their craft in anticipation of their next foray into the cage.
For Orange High School alum Gabby Holloway, the anticipation is off the charts.
Holloway (6-5) will square off against Cat Zingano (10-4) in the featherweight co-main event of Bellator 245, which takes place on Friday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The bout will be Holloway’s first since March 3, 2017—an unusually long layoff by any standard.
“I’m excited to get back in [the cage],” the 30-year-old said by phone Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a very long time.”
The reason for Holloway’s three-and-a-half-year absence is simple: She was serving her country.
Shortly after defeating Alexis Dufresne with a second-round technical knockout at Bellator 174, Holloway went on active duty in the U.S. Army. Before she knew it, she was deployed to Afghanistan.
“[The deployment] happened so fast,” she recalled. “But when you’re serving your country, you go where you are needed.”
Upon returning from Afghanistan, Holloway was all set to throw her hat back in the MMA ring. Then, duty called once more.
“When I returned [from Afghanistan], my coaches got me into great shape, and I was ready to fight again,” she said. “Then, just as things were coming together, I was deployed to Kuwait.”
After she returned from Kuwait earlier this summer and began to transition off of active duty, Bellator officials called with an offer Holloway couldn’t refuse.
“The timing was perfect,” Holloway said of the invitation to compete at Bellator 245. “Between coming off active duty and wanting to get back in the cage, I guess it was meant to be.”
Despite her eagerness to compete again, Holloway admitted she’s had a lot of work to do since agreeing to the fight.
“When I came home this last time, I wasn’t in shape,” she said. “I’d been eating whatever I wanted to and hadn’t been training regularly, so there was a lot of work to do in order to prepare for this.”
Although she didn’t quite make the 145-pound weight requirement at Thursday’s official weigh-in for the event, Holloway has shaved 35 pounds from her frame over the past six weeks—going from 185 down to 150.
While she once trained at Zamora Boxing Gym in Culpeper, Holloway moved to North Carolina after being stationed at Fort Bragg in early 2018. She’s been training at Fighters First—now known as Fitness Experience—in nearby Fayetteville.
A lover of animals since her childhood, Holloway also found a 10-acre farm just up the road in Lumberton, where she currently raises dozens of animals, such as goats, pigs, chickens and foster dogs.
“On top of looking for a new gym, I was searching for a place to stay long term,” she added. “I just happened to stumble across this 10-acre spot, and it was absolutely perfect for me.”
Turning her attention back to Friday’s showdown with the heavily-favored Zingano, Holloway conveyed her respect for the former UFC combatant, who is making her Bellator debut. However, she emphasized that her approach to the bout will have nothing at all to do with the 38-year-old’s star power.
“I respect Zingano and her name, but reputation has nothing to do with this,” she said. “It’s my time to go in there and impose my game plan.”
Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Holloway said her long-term game plan is to commit to MMA full-time moving forward now that she has the time to do so.
“I definitely want to make this a full-time thing,” she concluded. “All the women I’ve ever fought are in it full time, while I obviously haven’t been. I’ve never been someone to turn down a fight, but I want to see how far I can go now that I’m all in.”
Bellator 245 kicks off at 10 p.m. Friday on the Paramount Network.
