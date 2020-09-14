PAYNE: Opener gives fans a reason to believe in Rivera, WFT

It would be easy to get carried away on the wave of euphoria that Washington football fans were feeling following Sunday’s season-opening 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field.

For the unfamiliar, Philadelphia stormed out to a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter and looked to be firmly in command. The concerns of media and fans alike—that Washington’s offense is short on playmakers and its defense will be hampered once again by an inadequate secondary—appeared to be well-founded at that point.

Then, as if at the flip of a switch, the no-name secondary and sputtering offense both came together with a ferocious defensive front. That synergy produced 27 unanswered points, and Washington won its first opener since 2014 and claimed its first victory over the Eagles since Week 14 of the 2016 campaign.

The furious rally, which came against a Philadelphia squad that’s once again considered a bona fide playoff contender in the NFC, lit a fire under a fanbase that’s spent the better part of three decades searching for something, anything, to get excited about. And while many, myself included, would caution them to curb their enthusiasm to some degree, Sunday’s win was undoubtedly significant in many ways.