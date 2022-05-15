Pickleball is more than just a hobby for Orange County's Todd Edwards

Todd Edwards was on a trip to Naples, Florida in 2012 when he decided to try his hand at pickleball for the first time.

Edwards couldn’t have guessed that he’d be knee-deep in the growing sport a decade later, with Naples serving as the backdrop once again.

The Orange County resident recently returned home after competing in the 2022 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships, held from April 23-30 at the East Naples Community Park. The event featured nearly 3,000 of the world’s best amateur and professional pickleball players.

Edwards left no doubt that he was near the top of that heap. He and doubles partner Paul Donohoe advanced all the way to the final four in both the age 75+ and the 4.0/4.5 skills 75+ divisions, losing in the bronze medal matches in both.

“Making the final four was a big deal,” Edwards said Wednesday. “We had never medaled in the US Open and we had a legitimate chance to do so this time.”

Edwards and Donohoe likely would’ve medaled had their luck been better in the 4.0/4.5 skills 75+ division. Instead, they were matched up against the top-seeded team in the bracket, which featured a gold medal winner from last year’s event and his new partner--NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

“We knew going in to the match that the opposing team had last year’s gold medal winner and a new player not yet rated,” Edwards said. “So our strategy was simply to attack the new guy.”

Edwards quipped that it didn’t take long for he and Donohoe to realize they’d have to call an audible.

“About two plays into the match, we knew we needed a new strategy,” he said with a laugh. “When the ‘new guy’ is an NBA Hall of Famer who is 6-foot-7 with long arms, fast, quick and good with both hands, you’re in trouble.”

While beating a hall of famer proved to be a tall order for Edwards, moving up the pickleball ranks over the past 10 years hasn’t been.

Shortly after discovering the sport, Edwards gave up sailing, which had been an avid hobby of his for years, to devote much of his free time to honing his pickleball craft.

“I was hooked from Day 1,” he said. “I wanted to play as often as possible, and I eventually reached a point where I was playing competitively.”

Edwards joined the competitive ranks in 2016, participating in the very first US Open in Naples. Since then, he’s increased his schedule to four or five tournaments per year, and is also a volunteer at the US Open between his matches there.

“The US Open and New Jersey Senior Olympics are my two favorites,” he said. “I lived in New Jersey for 35 years before moving to Virginia in 2018, so it was nice to be a part of that particular event in my home state at the time.”

Edwards’ move to Orange County’s Lake of the Woods subdivision proved to be kismet. Once there, he discovered the burgeoning LOW Pickleball Club, which has nearly 200 members.

“I love it there,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place to live and play.”

Edwards and Donohoe traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend to participate in the 2022 National Senior Games. They qualified for the event by winning the silver medal in the 2019 New Jersey Senior Olympics.

“I’m having a blast,” he said.

