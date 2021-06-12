Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby returns, delivers thrills

A year ago, Sheila Rutherford sat in front of her computer, dreading what she was about to do.

Rutherford, the race director for the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, had just typed up an email announcing the cancellation of the 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She knew she had to send it to all the participants, but she agonized over the widespread disappointment that one click would bring.

“So many kids and their families look forward to this race,” Rutherford said. “It only happens once a year, and there’s so much effort and family bonding that goes into trying to perfect their cars. Sadly, the pandemic took that away.”

Fortunately for derby enthusiasts, the steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. over the past few months paved the way for the event’s return.

Smiles were plentiful Saturday morning, as 28 racers and many more spectators converged on Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper for the 2021 Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby.

“I can’t describe how great it is to be back out here with everyone,” said 13-year-old Johnathan Johnson, a Culpeper resident who started racing in 2018. “Having been in quarantine so long, I’d almost forgotten how much I really love this.”