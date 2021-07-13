Romero makes an impression on FredNats

Seth Romero savored his cup of coffee in the big leagues, drinking in every moment of a three-game call-up to the Washington Nationals late in a pandemic-condensed 2020 season.
“Aw [crap], man,” he said with a grin. “Once you get up there and you see how [players] are treated and how nice it is up there, you’ll do just about anything to get back. I’m just on that journey right now.”
Romero’s journey has reached a waypoint in Fredericksburg, as the 25-year-old left hander rehabs from a broken rib suffered during spring training. Technically on loan from Triple-A Rochester, Romero says he no longer feels pain in the affected area.
Unlike many upper-body injuries, Romero’s actual physical rehab entailed little other than rest as he waited for the rib to heal.
“The hardest part was just being able to do absolutely nothing for the first few weeks,” he said.
Even with that relatively short layoff, Romero felt the finer points of his mechanics begin to erode. Suddenly, every aspect of his delivery became a conscious effort. His velocity, formerly in the high 90s, experienced a subtle—but tangible—dip.
“Once you stop throwing, little stuff that you never thought about before just kind of gets away from you,” he said. “You have to get back to the tapes and see what you do.”
Shortly after arriving in Fredericksburg last week, Romero met with FredNats pitching coach Pat Rice. After introductions, Rice pulled up a random clip of Romero pitching from 2018. The goal of the film study was simple: compare what he was doing mechanically then to now in order to regain the form that earned him a major league call-up.
“I told him, ‘It’s not like you forgot how to throw hard,’” Rice said.
Romero’s first start for the FredNats, on July 6, offered both a reminder of how he reached the majors so quickly—and of how his return may be an extended venture. He struck out five Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, illustrating the void between Low-A hitters and a big league slider. But while Romero eluded bats, he also missed the strike zone, throwing three wild pitches and exiting the game prior to reaching his goal of three innings due to pitch count.
“Tonight, I didn’t get to where I wanted,” he admitted following his 47-pitch, 27-strike outing.
On Sunday Romero took the mound again, this time to markedly better results. He tossed four scoreless innings, striking out four without walking a batter. His fastball velocity was up a full 1 MPH compared to his first FredNats appearance, Rice said.
Romero said he doesn’t know the duration of his stay in Fredericksburg, but he noted that the Nationals organization wants him to reach five innings in a start before continuing his rehab assignment elsewhere.
“I don’t think we’ll have him a whole lot longer, to be honest,” Rice said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco