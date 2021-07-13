Romero makes an impression on FredNats

Seth Romero savored his cup of coffee in the big leagues, drinking in every moment of a three-game call-up to the Washington Nationals late in a pandemic-condensed 2020 season.

“Aw [crap], man,” he said with a grin. “Once you get up there and you see how [players] are treated and how nice it is up there, you’ll do just about anything to get back. I’m just on that journey right now.”

Romero’s journey has reached a waypoint in Fredericksburg, as the 25-year-old left hander rehabs from a broken rib suffered during spring training. Technically on loan from Triple-A Rochester, Romero says he no longer feels pain in the affected area.

Unlike many upper-body injuries, Romero’s actual physical rehab entailed little other than rest as he waited for the rib to heal.

“The hardest part was just being able to do absolutely nothing for the first few weeks,” he said.

Even with that relatively short layoff, Romero felt the finer points of his mechanics begin to erode. Suddenly, every aspect of his delivery became a conscious effort. His velocity, formerly in the high 90s, experienced a subtle—but tangible—dip.

