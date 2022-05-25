Rust aside, Strasburg's rehab start was some tantalizing stuff

Stephen Strasburg has spent the better part of the last three months in hotel rooms, tossing and turning for reasons unrelated to stiff mattresses or box springs.

As the 2019 World Series MVP recovered from offseason surgery at the Washington Nationals’ complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., he watched the team—and the starting rotation he’s anchored for more than a decade—struggle mightily in his absence.

The situation has caused Strasburg an altogether different kind of pain than thoracic outlet syndrome, the condition that kept him off the mound for nearly a year.

“It’s easy for me to put that all on myself, like, ‘OK we’re not playing well because I’m not healthy,’ ” Strasburg said Tuesday night, after making his first appearance since June 1, 2021 with the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals. “I’ve had had too many sleepless nights thinking that.”

While Strasburg’s outing (he surpassed his prescribed 60-pitch limit in just 2 2/3 innings) wasn’t exactly dreamy, he managed to avoid Washington’s nightmare scenario.

“The good news is he felt good,” Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s sore today, but it’s typical soreness. He’ll get ready to throw again in five days.”

Strasburg said toeing the rubber at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday night felt similar to his first rehab start in 2011, when he was working his way back from Tommy John surgery. While both injuries affect the right shoulder, Strasburg pointed to fatigue as the main hurdle in his most recent comeback attempt.

“How I can describe it is, they take the pain away, but they also remove certain parts of your body,” he said. “But it’s just trying to get that feel of repeating your delivery and repeating your arm action.”

In recent weeks, Strasburg had faced hitters in Florida. But he was the first to admit that throwing live bullpens on back fields didn’t totally prepare him for the rush of adrenaline he experienced facing Salem Red Sox batters who were eager for their crack at an (albeit ailing) MLB ace.

Salem’s Eddinson Paulino drove Strasburg’s first pitch of the night—a 95-mph fastball—to the warning track in right field, and he issued three walks in the frame to prompt a mound visit from FredNats pitching coach Joel Hanrahan.

Interspersed with the rust, however, were glimmers of the Strasburg that Nationals fans recognize: sizzling power fastballs and belt-buckling curves. All three of his strikeout victims on Tuesday went down swinging.

“Command wasn’t good, but the stuff was breaking like I haven’t seen it in a long time,” Strasburg said, his eyes widening. “I’m like OK, ‘The stuff’s there, now I just need to hone in it a little more.’ ”

After exiting to a standing ovation in the top of the third inning, Strasburg sneaked away to the FredNats clubhouse, where he scarfed down a quick dinner before cooling down on the elliptical.

Tuesday’s start marked the beginning of a 30-day window for Strasburg to complete his rehab. He’ll likely pitch again on Sunday, perhaps in Fredericksburg or elsewhere in Washington’s minor-league system.

When he emerged into the players’ parking lot under a light drizzle, it was already past 9 p.m. From there, Strasburg made the hour’s drive from Fredericksburg to Washington, where for once he would get to sleep in his own bed.

“It’s easy to look at what it’s going to be like in the future, but you’re never going to know,” he said. “You just have to take it one day at a time, one pitch at a time.

“I have a good place to start from here, and when I’m going to be ready, I’m going to be ready.”