SPLASHTASTIC: Culpeper Barracudas compete in championship meet

In a major upset, the Culpeper Barracudas boys 8 and under 100-meter freestyle relay team took second place at Saturday’s Jefferson Swim League (JSL) championships in Crozet.
Seeded just seventh overall entering the meet, the squad was comprised of Grant Lesicka, Flynn Henderson, David Brand and Vance Denham. The quartet posted a time of 1:35.91, finishing just .76 behind the first-place Crozet Gators.
Barracudas head coach Sarah Mahoney said it was exciting to see the boys hold their own next to the bigger clubs from the Charlottesville area.
Like many things in the COVID-19 era, this year’s event looked a little bit different. Competitors were judged on times instead of being scored as they were in past iterations, and the meet was split between two different locations as a social distancing measure. Typically held over the course of two days at the University of Virginia’s Aquatic & Fitness Center, Woodberry Forest School hosted the 13 and up championship on Friday, with the 8 and under, 9-10 and 11-12 meets taking place Saturday at Crozet Park.
Another safety protocol allowed parents to exit team tents and come into the pool area only when their children were competing.
Brittany Malone, a parent who had a child in each of the meets that took place Saturday, said that procedure worked out well. She added that it would have been fun to be able to cheer on the other swimmers, but said current circumstances more than justified the rule.
For some swimmers, this unique event signaled the conclusion of their last summer swim campaign. Such was the case for Kayleigh Dugger, a recent graduate of Culpeper High School who will be attending the University of Mary Washington beginning later this month.
“I liked the uniqueness of my last season because it will definitely make it unforgettable for both me and my family,” Dugger said. “I’m so happy [with how the season went], but very sad it’s over.”
Mahoney said that despite the unique circumstances surrounding the season, she is confident that all Barracudas ended up better, safer and more confident swimmers than how they started.
“Looking back at this unique season, I just feel grateful,” she said. “Grateful that [the] swim team was back in any form of normal, grateful our kids participated, grateful for all the work and effort put in to make this season happen and grateful for the coaches and volunteers willing to be a part of it.
“It was a unique season, but it was a fun and memorable one,” Malone added. “We’re all sad it’s come to an end already, but we’ll be ready and excited for next summer.”
