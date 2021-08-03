SPLASHTASTIC: Culpeper Barracudas compete in championship meet

In a major upset, the Culpeper Barracudas boys 8 and under 100-meter freestyle relay team took second place at Saturday’s Jefferson Swim League (JSL) championships in Crozet.

Seeded just seventh overall entering the meet, the squad was comprised of Grant Lesicka, Flynn Henderson, David Brand and Vance Denham. The quartet posted a time of 1:35.91, finishing just .76 behind the first-place Crozet Gators.

Barracudas head coach Sarah Mahoney said it was exciting to see the boys hold their own next to the bigger clubs from the Charlottesville area.

Like many things in the COVID-19 era, this year’s event looked a little bit different. Competitors were judged on times instead of being scored as they were in past iterations, and the meet was split between two different locations as a social distancing measure. Typically held over the course of two days at the University of Virginia’s Aquatic & Fitness Center, Woodberry Forest School hosted the 13 and up championship on Friday, with the 8 and under, 9-10 and 11-12 meets taking place Saturday at Crozet Park.

Another safety protocol allowed parents to exit team tents and come into the pool area only when their children were competing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}