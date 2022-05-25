Stephen Strasburg's rehab start has FredNats, crowd buzzing

When news broke that Stephen Strasburg was slated to make a rehab start with the Fredericksburg Nationals, some on social media remained skeptical.

“We heard, ‘Oh he’s only going to come in and throw three or four pitches,’ ” said FredNats general manager Nick Hall. “Like it’s some kind of ticket ploy.”

But this was no promotion.

When Strasburg took the mound at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday night, it marked the beginning of a serious bid to return to the franchise with whom he hoisted a World Series trophy in 2019.

After undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome over the offseason, Strasburg started the season on the injured list. While he spent the past several weeks ramping up in Florida, Tuesday marked his first game action since June 1, 2021.

The standing room-only crowd—which featured more than a smattering of No. 37 Washington jerseys—got its money’s worth of the three-time All Star. Working exclusively out of the stretch, Strasburg threw 61 pitches in his return to game action. His final stat line—2 2/3 innings pitched, four walks, three strikeouts and two earned runs—was a mixed bag.

On the first pitch of the game, Salem leadoff man Eddison Paulino drove a shot to the warning track. Strasburg’s velocity hovered in the mid-90s according to the stadium gun, touching 95 miles per hour on a couple of occasions.

“I’m just looking for him to come through it healthy,” FredNats pitching coach Joel Hanrahan said. “I’ve had a little bit of talks with him to see what he’s been working on and where he’s trying to get to.”

His ultimate destination, of course, is the Nationals, the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2008 MLB Draft. Tuesday’s start wound the clock on a 30-day window for Strasburg to complete his minor league rehab assignment and return to the big-league club.

Strasburg’s return to the mound attracted more than 5,600-plus members of the general public. Several members of Washington’s front office made the trip down to Fredericksburg to catch a glimpse of the franchise’s 2009 first round draft pick. Former Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra, special assistant to General Manager Mike Rizzo, was spotted milling about the concourse.

“A guy like Stephen, his mental fortitude is so much better than a lot of people on this planet and the things that he’s gone through,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. ”He was the No. overall pick for a reason. He’s had 14 years in the big leagues for a reason.”

When Lowery emerged from the FredNats’ dugout to get Strasburg, the crowd rose to its feet. Like one of his change-ups leaking away a lefty hitter, Strasburg was eluding them.

“It’s not every night you can see a World Series MVP make a start,” Lowery said.