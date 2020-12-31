STEVE DeSHAZO: A new year will mean new challenges for local NFL players

A new year is likely to bring new challenges for the Fredericksburg–area’s quartet of NFL players, all of whom had their share of struggles and glory in 2020.
The most security of the group belongs to Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross–Matos, but more will be expected in 2021 from the former second-round draft pick after an injury-plagued rookie season.
Gross–Matos did register a sack of now-former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. during the Panthers’ 20–13 victory last Sunday at FedEx Field. That raised his season total to 2.5 entering this weekend’s home finale against the New Orleans Saints. A starter when healthy, he’s one of six rookies who have seen extensive playing time on defense for the rebuilding Panthers.
Gross–Matos has been credited with 22 total tackles (nine solo, 13 assists) and a forced fumble while dealing with a variety of ailments. He missed Carolina’s Week 2 game against Tampa Bay with a concussion and sat out three games with a high ankle sprain. He’s currently listed as practicing with a shoulder issue.
His teammate, North Stafford High School graduate Joey Slye, also endured struggles and success this season. Only six NFL kickers have converted more field goals than Slye’s 29, but only two kickers missed more attempts than his seven.
To be fair, only two of Slye’s misses came from inside 50 yards, including an attempt at a game-tying 65-yard attempt in Carolina’s first game with New Orleans that fell inches short and would have set an NFL record.
But he’s also missed three extra points (including one against Washington last week), and first-year coach Matt Ruhle twice eschewed attempts of 50 yards or longer to go for it on fourth down in that game.
Slye’s leg strength is the equal of any kicker’s, but his coaches are seeking more accuracy. It’s likely he’ll face a challenge in training camp next summer.
Another local player likely facing a make-or-break camp will be Mountain View High School graduate DaeSean Hamilton, whose contributions to the Denver Broncos’ passing attack have been modest.
Despite a strong performance (five receptions for 77 yards, including a juggling catch that made ESPN’s top-10 plays) in last Sunday’s loss to the L.A. Chargers, Hamilton has seen his reception totals drop in each of his three pro seasons: from 30 as a rookie in 2018 to 28 last year to 21 with one game remaining in 2020. And a dropping of a potential touchdown pass in October didn’t help his cause.
Denver’s inconsistent quarterback play hasn’t helped Hamilton’s cause, but with just 79 catches and five touchdowns in three seasons, he’ll have to prove himself to maintain his 2021 roster spot.
The local player who’s made arguably the biggest impact for his team this season is Massaponax graduate DeAndre Houston–Carson, whose Chicago Bears have a chance to reach the NFC playoffs. That’s in part because Houston–Carson—known mainly for his special-teams acumen—made two big defensive plays in October.
One week after breaking up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass to seal a 20–19 win over Tampa Bay, Houston–Carson made the first interception of his five-year career to ensure a 23–16 victory over Carolina. He was filling in for injured safety Devon Bush at the time.
He’s been credited with 12 defensive tackles while playing his usual key role on all of the Bears’ specialty teams. His popularity among teammates and his relatively modest contract ($1 million for a one-year deal in 2020) give him a chance at career longevity.
This group could be joined in 2021 by Stafford High School graduate Josh Ball, who’s considered a late-round draft prospect after earning all-Conference USA honors at tackle for Marshall University this season. All have plenty of work ahead to ensure their spots on NFL rosters.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443