STEVE DeSHAZO: A new year will mean new challenges for local NFL players

A new year is likely to bring new challenges for the Fredericksburg–area’s quartet of NFL players, all of whom had their share of struggles and glory in 2020.

The most security of the group belongs to Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross–Matos, but more will be expected in 2021 from the former second-round draft pick after an injury-plagued rookie season.

Gross–Matos did register a sack of now-former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. during the Panthers’ 20–13 victory last Sunday at FedEx Field. That raised his season total to 2.5 entering this weekend’s home finale against the New Orleans Saints. A starter when healthy, he’s one of six rookies who have seen extensive playing time on defense for the rebuilding Panthers.

Gross–Matos has been credited with 22 total tackles (nine solo, 13 assists) and a forced fumble while dealing with a variety of ailments. He missed Carolina’s Week 2 game against Tampa Bay with a concussion and sat out three games with a high ankle sprain. He’s currently listed as practicing with a shoulder issue.

His teammate, North Stafford High School graduate Joey Slye, also endured struggles and success this season. Only six NFL kickers have converted more field goals than Slye’s 29, but only two kickers missed more attempts than his seven.