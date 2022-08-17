STEVE DeSHAZO: After a long wait, Tony Beasley has a managerial job--and a lot of people rooting for him

Major League Baseball’s only undefeated active manager looked at his phone before his first official duties running a team.

“I’ve got 120-some messages that I need to respond to,” Tony Beasley said Monday in his inaugural press conference as the Texas Rangers’ interim skipper.

The Bowling Green native hadn’t even had time to speak to his wife Stacy after learning that he would finally achieve his dream, taking over for his friend, Chris Woodward, who was fired with 47 games left in a disappointing season.

Rest assured that Beasley did respond to all the good wishes—including one to a local reporter at 1:34 a.m. Central time, after his Rangers edged the visiting Oakland Athletics 2–1 in his long-awaited managerial début.

“It’s bittersweet,” Beasley told reporters Monday. “It’s an opportunity for me, but it comes the cost of someone who’s near and dear to my heart as well.

“But I have a job to do. I’m tasked with a specific job, and I’m excited for the opportunity to do that.”

That opportunity was a long time coming, and it’s a temporary gig for barely for a quarter of a season, with a team that has underperformed after spending heavily in free agency last winter.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who begrudges him the chance to do what he does best: teach, nurture and bring out the best in his players.

“He’s going to be the same person, you know?” said second baseman Marcus Semien, who homered in the win over Oakland. said of Beasley. “Yes, he has a new title, and there’s some different responsibilities that he will have, but in terms of his attitude, and his willingness to do whatever he can for us, I’m excited for him. ... I’ve been watching him, even when I was in Oakland, and just seeing how he did his job, I said he’d be a good manager one day, and now he’s here.”

Aside from throwing 100 mph, patience may be the most valuable asset in baseball. And Beasley has waited his turn.

He played professionally for a decade, briefly reaching the Triple-A level. He’s also served as third-base coach for three major-league teams, including the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, soaking up knowledge from legends like Frank Robinson and Chuck Tanner.

He also gained precious perspective after sitting out the entire 2016 season to deal with (and defeat) rectal cancer. He’s been remission-free for six years.

“It makes me a little more grateful for the opportunity,” he said Monday.

Most importantly, Beasley posted winning records in six of eight seasons as a minor-league manager, tutoring can’t-miss players like Bryce Harper but also getting the best out of scores of mere mortals. It all came with a welcoming smile, a positive approach and a firm insistence on fundamentals—something the Rangers sometimes neglected under Woodward.

“Chuck Tanner said something that always sticks in my mind about doing ordinary things extraordinarily,” Beasley said, “It’s simple, and that’s my task right now, to make sure that we play the game with enthusiasm, passion and joy, and do what the game asks of us, night in and night out. No more, no less.”

He has sung the national anthem before games, and he joined Twitter for the first time this past March. Most of his posts aren’t baseball-related, but rather encouragement for dealing with life’s challenges and declarations of his faith.

All of that has endeared Beasley to almost everyone he meets, and earned him more fans than your average third-base coach has. After Monday’s pregame press conference, he exchanged hugs with a couple of the reporters who will be covering his team.

One of his 2,690 followers goes by the handle tonybeasleysuperfan, who tweeted Monday: “This is the most important day of my life.”

It was a big day for Beasley as well, but he’s good at keeping things in perspective.

General manager Chris Young told reporters that Beasley, the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff, will be considered for the permanent job in the offseason. That and five dollars might get you a cup of coffee, but it’s better late than never.

“I know the process. I know how the game works,” Beasley told reporters Monday. “The bottom line is to do what I have to do, and see if I can make the difference that needs to be made.”

This shouldn’t be his one and only chance to do it. But he has a lot of people rooting for him.