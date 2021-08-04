STEVE DeSHAZO: FredNats are celebrating incremental progress

More reinforcements should arrive soon among the draftees who have spent the past few weeks at the Nationals’ minor-league training facility in Florida. And competition never hurt anyone—especially a team that struggled right out of the gate.

But there are also some encouraging trends among the guys who’ve been here for the duration.

The FredNats just completed the best month in their brief, modest history. After posting a 5–19 record in May, they improved to 9–17 in June and 12–15 in July. That might not draw much attention outside of Central Park, but it gives the loyal fans hope for yet another first: a winning month in August. (They were 1–0 entering Tuesday night’s series opener in Fayetteville, N.C.)

On the micro level, outfielder Ricardo Mendez batted .378 for the FredNats in July, and first baseman Kevin Strohschein hit .317 with six home runs. Jake Randa batted .318 with 10 doubles, and Jose Sanchez drew 17 walks.

On the mound, Gilberto Chu didn’t allow a run in seven July appearances out of the bullpen totaling 10 innings, and fellow relievers Trey Turner and Amos Willingham each posted three straight clean sheets.