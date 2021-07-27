STEVE DeSHAZO: In a desolate D.C. sports landscape, the Nationals may be worst of all

The Capitals managed to keep key veterans such as T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov in last week’s NHL expansion draft, losing goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Seattle Kraken. But the question becomes, is that a good thing or a bad thing for an aging team that has suffered three straight first-round playoff exits since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018? Without a first-round pick in the NHL’s weekend amateur draft, the Capitals may not get the immediate infusion of youth that they desperately need.

But by far the worst-trending team is the Nationals, who reportedly have informed rival general managers that anyone not named Juan Soto could be available in a potential pre-trade deadline fire sale.

Even before Monday’s walkoff 6–5 loss to the Phillies, a three-game sweep by the woeful Baltimore Orioles, combined with serious health questions about Washington’s pitching rotation, seemingly sealed the Nationals’ fate. They entered play Monday 7 1/2 games out of first place in the lukewarm National League East and a full 11 games behind San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Add the news of Stephen Strasburg’s latest setback and the franchise’s woebegone farm system (widely rated the worst in baseball), and you can see why Mike Rizzo’s phone will be ringing constantly before Friday’s deadline.