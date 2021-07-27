STEVE DeSHAZO: In a desolate D.C. sports landscape, the Nationals may be worst of all

Rarely, if ever, do all of Washington’s professional franchises enjoy success simultaneously. Long-suffering fans likely compare their plight to a the classic Seinfeld episode “The Opposite,” where George’s personal and professional fortunes improve (thanks to his abandonment of his instincts) while Elaine’s plummet.
At the moment, though, you’d have to be Ted Lasso to feel really good about any of D.C.’s four most prominent men’s teams.
Yes, the Washington Football Team begins defense of its surprising 2020 NFC East title when training camp opens this week in Richmond. Every team—even the Houston Texans—carries a bit of optimism into August. And Tuesday’s contract extension for defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, one of the squad’s pillars, qualifies as encouraging news.
Still, there myriad questions and deficiencies for a team that hasn’t made back-to-back playoff appearances since 1992. And don’t forget that the NFC East, no matter how weak, last saw a repeat champion in 2004, when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed their fourth straight title.
For now, though, Ron Rivera’s squad looks like the healthiest of the bunch.
The Wizards have a new coach with a familiar name (Wes Unseld Jr.) whose unenviable task is to teach defense to a team that has seemed allergic to the notion for the past decade or so. There have also been rumblings that star guard Bradley Beal, who can opt out of his massive contract next summer, could try to force a trade--perhaps even before Thursday’s draft.
The Capitals managed to keep key veterans such as T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov in last week’s NHL expansion draft, losing goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Seattle Kraken. But the question becomes, is that a good thing or a bad thing for an aging team that has suffered three straight first-round playoff exits since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018? Without a first-round pick in the NHL’s weekend amateur draft, the Capitals may not get the immediate infusion of youth that they desperately need.
But by far the worst-trending team is the Nationals, who reportedly have informed rival general managers that anyone not named Juan Soto could be available in a potential pre-trade deadline fire sale.
Even before Monday’s walkoff 6–5 loss to the Phillies, a three-game sweep by the woeful Baltimore Orioles, combined with serious health questions about Washington’s pitching rotation, seemingly sealed the Nationals’ fate. They entered play Monday 7 1/2 games out of first place in the lukewarm National League East and a full 11 games behind San Diego for the second NL wild card.
Add the news of Stephen Strasburg’s latest setback and the franchise’s woebegone farm system (widely rated the worst in baseball), and you can see why Mike Rizzo’s phone will be ringing constantly before Friday’s deadline.
For most of the past decade, Rizzo has been a deadline buyer, seeking to boost the bullpen or add a bat. But with a 71–108 record the past two seasons and little playoff hope this year, it will be interesting to see just how much of a seller he becomes—and how anxious rivals are to pick clean the carcass of a franchise that won the World Series title just 21 months ago.
Max Scherzer is Rizzo’s most coveted asset, but he can veto any trade. The triceps soreness that forced him out of Saturday’s scheduled start looks like a blip compared to Strasburg’s foreboding neck discomfort, which likely signals a second straight lost season.
Trading Scherzer would fetch a king’s ransom in prospects, even though he turns 37 Tuesday and is an impending free agent. But it would signal a full-on rebuild. If you’re going to do that, you may as well dangle shortstop Trea Turner. He might bring in an even bigger haul in return, given his age (28) and the fact that he’s under team control through the end of 2022.
Those would be tough pills for D.C. fans to swallow. And what if a contender needs a right-handed bat and asks about Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ first-ever draft pick? Seeing him in another uniform would feel stranger than seeing Albert Pujols playing for the Dodgers.
It seems strange to think of the Nats as the weakest of D.C.’s four major franchises. But they’re 5-15 in July, with no reinforcements on the way, and they may have to get a lot worse before they can get better. The clock is ticking toward the deadline—and perhaps, the end of an era.
