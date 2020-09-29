With safety in mind, annual Culpeper Cycling Century returns Saturday

The Culpeper Cycling Century, an annual pastime for area cyclists of all fitness levels, returns for its 13th year this Saturday, Oct. 3.

As in years past, the event’s hub will be at Culpeper Baptist Church on 318 S. West St. Also consistent with past events will be the 30, 60 and 100-mile courses available to participants.

However, due to COVID-19, some things have changed from prior Cycling Century incarnations.

The first measure that’s been put in place in an effort to prevent potential overcrowding between cyclists is a designated check-in window based on which course they registered for. Those who signed up for the 100-miler must check-in at the church and begin their ride between 7-7:50 a.m., while 60-mile participants have an 8-8:50 a.m. timeframe and 30-milers a 9-9:50 a.m. range.

A key part of the adjusted check-in process is also that cyclists will be emailed their check-in tickets in advance of the day of the event and asked to print, sign and bring them on the day of in order to speed up the process and limit contact with pens and other supplies.

There will be hand sanitizer available during check-in, and participants are asked not only to make use of it, but to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others while in line.