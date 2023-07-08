What a difference a decade has made in the health of Locust Grove homebuilder Michael Phillips, a recent gold medal winner in the 928-mile Race Across the West bicycle ride from Oceanside, California to Durango, Colorado.

Phillips, 61, started the race June 13 and completed it in three days, 11 hours and 24 minutes — the fastest time in the 60-69 age category and the fourth fastest time overall. The route across the western United States traversed the Pacific Ocean to the Rocky Mountains.

The Prevail Racing rider and resident of Orange County started cycling 11 years ago after a doctor told Phillips he needed to change his lifestyle. He was overweight, inactive and a cancer survivor. Phillips has been competing in ultra-distance events since 2017.

Considering where he was, it felt great to achieve a victory in the Races Across the West, he said.

“My hope is that it inspires people to make changes in their own lives and achieve great things,” said the owner of Turning Point Construction in Locust Grove.

Phillips said the biggest challenge in the race was to just simply focus on the next mile in front of him instead of looking toward the finish line.

“If I were to look toward the finish line the enormity of what I was doing could overwhelm me. I have to take a journey like this one small step at a time, from training to the race and ultimately to victory. The biggest triumph for me is my health. Winning a big race is great, but pales in comparison to being healthy and living the life I want to live.”

At the finish line, Phillips showed his appreciation to his crew by presenting them all with plaques to commemorate their loyal service. Crew Chief Larry Cooney did a fine job of shepherding Phillips, along with fellow crew members Adam Ashwill, Georgi Stoychev, Jeff Boltz and Joan Kvenlog, according to a release from Prevail Racing.

In addition to cycling, Phillips likes playing with his two German shepherds and giving back to the church. He uses his cycling to raise support and awareness for various charities, including Living Water Community Clinic, which offers free medical care for the uninsured in his community.

This year, Phillips biked in support of a charity he said means a lot to him — the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

“As a home builder, I work hard to help people’s dreams a reality. Home is much more than the house. It is the place where families are raised, friends gather, memories of a lifetime are made and a place of peace and security,” he said.

Tunnels to Towers helps bring the peace and the security of home to catastrophically injured first responders and military personnel by providing mortgage-free smart homes. The nonprofit also pays off the mortgages of Gold Star families who have lost someone.

The organization was started by the brother of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life saving others on 9/11.

Phillips has raised around $4,500 of his $25,000 goal. Support the cause at dogood.t2t.org/campaign/race-across-the-west/c474824.

The Locust Grove builder plans to finish up this racing season with four major ultra races — two 24-hour events, a 12-hour event and a 444-mile ride from Nashville, Tennessee to Natchez Trace, Mississippi, down the Natchez Trace parkway.

“In 2024, I plan to do Race Across America, which is a 3,000 mile race from California to Maryland within a 12 day time limit. RAAM is considered one of the — if not the — toughest bicycle races in the world,” Phillips said.