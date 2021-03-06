Men's basketball: No. 21 Virginia tops Louisville 68-58 to claim ACC title

Indeed, Virginia gave Louisville little to nothing on his home floor.

Despite making just 3 of 15 from long range, the Cavaliers shot consistently well (52 percent) inside elsewhere to lead throughout. Louisville got to 41–38 with 13:47 remaining with a 6–0 run, but Hauser answered with five consecutive points and Virginia later added another 5–0 run on the way to a 13-point advantage the Cardinals couldn’t dent.

Credit Hauser for coolly knocking down shots from all over.

The Marquette transfer finished 9 of 14 from the field, making his first four in the second half, and grabbed eight rebounds.

“I’ve never been part of a championship team until now, so for me this is a first in college,” said Hauser, who topped his previous high a month ago against Pitt by a point. “I’m just excited that we got it and we got it done. It didn’t matter that it was during the pandemic or not.”

Murphy helped by shooting 7 of 12, and 7-foot-1 Jay Huff added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

As Virginia relished a double bye earned by its second consecutive win, Louisville saw its meager two-game run halted.