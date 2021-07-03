Minor league baseball: Salem at Fredericksburg Nationals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A fireworks barrage lit up the sky above Fredericksburg Stadium late on Friday night.

And why not? It was the start of the Fredericksburg Nationals’ Independence Day Weekend extravaganza. More importantly, the FredNats gave the 4,700 fans in attendance reason to celebrate by pulling off a 12–11 walkoff victory after blowing a five-run lead in the top of the ninth.

The FredNats were cruising going into the final inning. But reliever Edward Urena ran into problems, as Nick Yorke hit a solo homer and Gilberto Jimenez’s triple drove in a run. Leif Strom replaced Urena, but he allowed two run-scoring singles to knot up the game at 11–11.

Jeremy Ydens opened the bottom of the final frame by reaching second on a Salem fielding error and advanced to third on Onix Vega’s sacrifice bunt. Junior Martina’s fly out to right field brought Ydens home and the pyrotechnics display was on.

Viandel Pena homered and drove in four runs while José Sánchez knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice himself. Tyler Yankosky (1–0) got the win in relief.

The FredNats (16–36) will host the Red Sox for the fourth game of their series Saturday at 6:05 p.m.