No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia 85-80

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points and No. 17 Oklahoma State (18–7, 11–7 Big 12) beat No. 6 West Virginia 85–80 on Saturday in their Big 12 regular-season finale.
The Cowboys played without their top freshman Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele; both are injured.
Taz Sherman led West Virginia (18–8, 11–6 Big 12) with 20 points.
NO. 4 Illinois 73, NO. 7 Ohio State 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and the fourth-ranked Illini (20–6, 16–4 Big Ten) rallied to beat the seventh-ranked Buckeyes.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (18–8, 12–8 Big) with 19 points.
NO. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79
ATHENS, Ga.—Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9–0 run to open the second half and the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide (21–6, 16–2) beat the Bulldogs for their school-record 17th Southeastern Conference victory.
Sahvir Wheeler led Georgia (14–11, 7–11) with 18 points.
Providence 54, NO. 10 Villanova 52
PROVIDENCE, R.I.—David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left to help the Friars (13–12, 9–10 Big East) hold on after blowing a 20-point lead.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats’ (16–5, 11–4) Jeremiah Robinson–Earl shot a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels (21 points) tipped it in.
Notre Dame 83, NO. 11 Florida State 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 to the Fighting Irish (10–14, 7–11) upset the 11th-ranked Seminoles, costing the Florida State the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title Scottie Barnes led Florida State (15–5, 11–4) with 17 points.
NO. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and the 12th-ranked Razorbacks (21–5, 13–4) beat the Aggies to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.
Quenton Jackson and Emmanuel Miller each had 23 points for Texas A&M (8–9, 2–8).
NO. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73
OMAHA, Neb.—Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and the Bluejays (18–7, 14–6 Big East) closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over the Bulldogs.
Creighton won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott. He is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs.
Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points for Butler (9–14, 8–12).
NO. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.—Zach Edey scored 20 points, and Jaden Ivey added 17 and the No. 23 Boilermakers (18–8, 13–6 Big Ten) beat the Hoosiers for the ninth straight game.
Aljami Durham had 14 points for Indiana (12–14, 7–12).