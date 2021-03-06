No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia 85-80

The 10th-ranked Wildcats’ (16–5, 11–4) Jeremiah Robinson–Earl shot a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels (21 points) tipped it in.

Notre Dame 83, NO. 11 Florida State 73

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 to the Fighting Irish (10–14, 7–11) upset the 11th-ranked Seminoles, costing the Florida State the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title Scottie Barnes led Florida State (15–5, 11–4) with 17 points.

NO. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and the 12th-ranked Razorbacks (21–5, 13–4) beat the Aggies to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.

Quenton Jackson and Emmanuel Miller each had 23 points for Texas A&M (8–9, 2–8).

NO. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73

OMAHA, Neb.—Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and the Bluejays (18–7, 14–6 Big East) closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over the Bulldogs.