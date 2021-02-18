Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2021 schedule

Baseball’s return to Fredericksburg, previously only the stuff of cracker-jack reveries and dollar beer night-inspired fever dreams, can now occupy another realm: your calendar.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will play their first home game on May 11, hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds for their first-ever homestand. The FredNats’ inaugural season officially kicks off a week earlier, on May 4, with a six-game road trip to take on the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Major League Baseball released schedules for all minor league levels at noon Thursday, including the 12-team Low-A East League, of which the FredNats are members. Fredericksburg belongs to that league’s North division, along with the Shorebirds, Hillcats, and Salem Red Sox.

The league also includes affiliates of the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox, all of whom have played in a World Series within the past 10 years.

“This league really covers a span of the entire county as far as geography of [MLB] teams,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “You’ll be able to see prospects from some really prominent teams out there.”