Fredericksburg Nationals' long-awaited debut has a forgettable outcome

At various points during the Fredericksburg Nationals’ inaugural game against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the MiLB.TV live feed cut out entirely.
In any event, it’s doubtful the FredNats or their supporters—who endured a pandemic-canceled 2020 season that was to have been the first in their new home—will care to preserve video evidence from Tuesday’s 16–3 season-opening loss.
Buried within the forgettable outcome were a handful of memorable moments. Geraldi Diaz’s opposite-field single in the first inning will go down as first hit in Fredericksburg Nationals history. Later, in the top of the seventh, Jake Randa crossed home plate for the FredNats’ first-ever run.
The rest of the night belonged to the host Hillcats. After plating a pair of runs in the first, they broke the game open with a six-run second inning that featured home runs by Micah Pries and Johnathan Rodriguez. Fredericksburg starting pitcher Leif Strom was tagged for seven earned runs in histwo innings of work.
After relieving Strom, Alfonso Hernandez righted the ship. The 21-year-old southpaw scattered five hits in three innings, striking out three Hillcats.
Lynchburg (1–0) victimized the FredNats with another six-run inning in the bottom of the eighth, batting around the order and belting two more home runs.
On the night, the FredNats (0–1) stranded nine runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Arruda and Jose Sanchez each drove in a Fredericksburg run.
Designated hitter Onix Vega had a pair of singles for the FredNats, who will face Lynchburg on each of the next five nights. On Wednesday, Fredericksburg will send right-hander Karlo Seijas to the mound.
Fredericksburg opens its home slate on May 11, hosting the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:15 p.m.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045