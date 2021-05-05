FredNats lose season opener in Lynchburg, but home stadium hosts hopeful fans

Rainwater pooled near first base and along the rim of the infield, but nothing was going to dampen the spirits of the diehard Fredericksburg Nationals fans who braved a downpour to attend a watch party for the team’s inaugural game on Tuesday night.

Steve Weissman and his friend Joe Olyer were among the fans seeking shelter on the concourse as the 6:30 p.m. first pitch approached. The Stafford County firefighters were early members of the team’s Founder’s Club and weren’t about to miss out on what they considered history in the making.

“It’s the inaugural season of a great team,” said Weissman, “the greatest thing to hit Fredericksburg in a long time.”

A live feed of the action from Fredericksburg’s opener at the Lynchburg Hillcats was displayed on the jumbotron in right field while Erik Bremer, the FredNats’ play-by-play announcer, called the action remotely from the press box.

It was far from perfect, either on the field, where the FredNats fell 16–3 to the Hillcats, or with the MiLB.TV video feed, which cut out intermittently. But it was baseball, and the team from Fredericksburg was playing.

