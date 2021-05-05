FredNats lose season opener in Lynchburg, but home stadium hosts hopeful fans

Rainwater pooled near first base and along the rim of the infield, but nothing was going to dampen the spirits of the diehard Fredericksburg Nationals fans who braved a downpour to attend a watch party for the team’s inaugural game on Tuesday night.
Steve Weissman and his friend Joe Olyer were among the fans seeking shelter on the concourse as the 6:30 p.m. first pitch approached. The Stafford County firefighters were early members of the team’s Founder’s Club and weren’t about to miss out on what they considered history in the making.
“It’s the inaugural season of a great team,” said Weissman, “the greatest thing to hit Fredericksburg in a long time.”
A live feed of the action from Fredericksburg’s opener at the Lynchburg Hillcats was displayed on the jumbotron in right field while Erik Bremer, the FredNats’ play-by-play announcer, called the action remotely from the press box.
It was far from perfect, either on the field, where the FredNats fell 16–3 to the Hillcats, or with the MiLB.TV video feed, which cut out intermittently. But it was baseball, and the team from Fredericksburg was playing.
“It’s a huge payoff,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “We’ve been building toward this moment two years going on 10, is what it feels like … We can’t wait for the rest of Fredericksburg to see it in person.”
Some fans will have that chance on May 11, when the FredNats host the Delmarva Shorebirds at 7:15 p.m. The state’s COVID-19 restrictions cap capacity for outdoor sporting venues at 30 percent.
Prior to Tuesday night’s first pitch, Fredericksburg mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and members of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting under the concourse.
“It takes my breath away,” Greenlaw said of the city’s protracted quest to land a team finally coming to fruition. “I got so excited when the first hit happened, I can’t wait for the first home run. It’s been a long time coming.”
Sometime during the second inning, the clouds retreated and the sun re-emerged in Fredericksburg. But if Tuesday is any indication, the FredNats’ faithful have no intention of behaving like fair-weather fans.
“We’re going to try to make all 60 [home games],” Olyer said.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco