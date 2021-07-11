MLB draft: Orioles, Nationals go for position players to open draft

Going into the first night of the Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft, both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals talked about using their first-round picks for pitching.
On Sunday, both opted for position players. The Orioles, picking fifth overall, drafted Sam Houston State slugger Colton Cowser, while the Nationals used their 11th overall pick on high school shortstop Brady House.
Cowser, 6–3 and 195 pounds, batted .374 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs and was the Southland Conference player of the year. House, a 6–4, 215-pounder out of Winder-Barrow high School in Georgia, has raw power for an infielder. His strong arm also gives the team the option to try him at third base.
Earlier Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the draft by selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis with with the overall first pick. He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Texas Rangers following by choosing Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter, the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter. Jack Leiter was 11–4 with a 2.13 ERA with the national runners-up Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the choices from Denver’s Bellco Theater. Major League Baseball moved the draft from its longstanding June slot to July’s All-Star festivities in an effort to better showcase its future stars.
After MLB slimmed the draft from 40 rounds to five last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will go 20 rounds spread over three days.
The draft opened Sunday night with the first 36 selections on tap. Fans were allowed to watch the event in person for the first time, and a smattering of onlookers booed loudly each time Manfred took the stage. Previous drafts were held at MLB Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey, which only had room for media and small groups of friends and family.
The Detroit Tigers went with Oklahoma high school pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 3. He has a deep pitch mix, including a slider that was considered among the best in the draft class.
The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox picked fourth and selected slick-fielding shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who’s been compared to Dodgers star Corey Seager.
The Kansas City Royals turned in the night’s first true surprise when they reached for Connecticut pitcher Frank Mozzicato with the seventh pick. The 18-year-old left-hander was projected not to go until the second round.
Among the loudest cheers came when the hometown Rockies took Pennsylvania high school outfielder Benny Montgomery, a speedy player with a chance to add strength to his 6-foot-4 frame.