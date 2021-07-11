MLB draft: Orioles, Nationals go for position players to open draft

Going into the first night of the Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft, both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals talked about using their first-round picks for pitching.

On Sunday, both opted for position players. The Orioles, picking fifth overall, drafted Sam Houston State slugger Colton Cowser, while the Nationals used their 11th overall pick on high school shortstop Brady House.

Cowser, 6–3 and 195 pounds, batted .374 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs and was the Southland Conference player of the year. House, a 6–4, 215-pounder out of Winder-Barrow high School in Georgia, has raw power for an infielder. His strong arm also gives the team the option to try him at third base.

Earlier Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the draft by selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis with with the overall first pick. He batted .370 and led the Cardinals with 15 homers, and his .482 on-base percentage was best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Texas Rangers following by choosing Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter, the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter. Jack Leiter was 11–4 with a 2.13 ERA with the national runners-up Commodores, including a no-hitter against South Carolina, and struck out 179 in 110 innings.