NFL Report: Belichick misses Brady more than vice versa

Synergy is a term usually found in corporate videos and online dating profiles. It’s elusive in sports, but it can pay off handsomely. Just ask Greg Popovich and Tim Duncan, or Joe Torre and Derek Jeter.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had it for two decades in New England. They combined to capture six Super Bowl titles and 17 AFC East titles (including the last 11).

The question most often asked both by admirers and jealous wannabes was, who was more important to the Patriots’ run of excellence: the single-minded coach or his meticulous quarterback?

All the votes have yet to be counted--Election Day reference, get it?--but the early returns are a landslide in Brady’s favor.

His new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 6-2 and seem headed for their first playoff appearance since 2007. They can take control of the NFC South race this Sunday night when they host New Orleans.

After understandably struggling in a season-opening loss to those same Saints, Brady has thrown 18 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last seven games. He wasn’t perfect in Monday night’s nail-biting 25-23 victory over the same New York Giants who denied him two more Super Bowl rings, but he did author his 38th career fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory.