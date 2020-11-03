NFL Report: Belichick misses Brady more than vice versa

Synergy is a term usually found in corporate videos and online dating profiles. It’s elusive in sports, but it can pay off handsomely. Just ask Greg Popovich and Tim Duncan, or Joe Torre and Derek Jeter.
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady had it for two decades in New England. They combined to capture six Super Bowl titles and 17 AFC East titles (including the last 11).
The question most often asked both by admirers and jealous wannabes was, who was more important to the Patriots’ run of excellence: the single-minded coach or his meticulous quarterback?
All the votes have yet to be counted--Election Day reference, get it?--but the early returns are a landslide in Brady’s favor.
His new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 6-2 and seem headed for their first playoff appearance since 2007. They can take control of the NFC South race this Sunday night when they host New Orleans.
After understandably struggling in a season-opening loss to those same Saints, Brady has thrown 18 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last seven games. He wasn’t perfect in Monday night’s nail-biting 25-23 victory over the same New York Giants who denied him two more Super Bowl rings, but he did author his 38th career fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory.
Barring injury, he seems likely to maintain his form as he becomes more comfortable with his new quarterback-friendly coach (Bruce Arians), new offensive system and a talented receiving corps that includes Pro Bowler Mike Evans, his old pal Rob Gronkowski and mercurial newcomer Antonio Brown.
He doesn’t seem to miss Belichick at all. The reverse is clearly not true.
Belichick’s Patriots are 2-5 and riding their first four-game losing streak since 2002 (Brady’s second year as a full-time starter). Sunday’s 24-21 loss to Buffalo snapped a seven-game win streak over the Bills and put New England 3 1/2 games out of first place. The Patriots’ stumbles have coincided with the improvement of young teams like Buffalo and Miami.
Even with an expanded postseason field, it will take a herculean effort for Belichick to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, when Brady missed most of the season with a knee injury.
Let’s be clear: Brady isn’t the only key cog missing in Foxborough this fall. Belichick is and will always be a defensive coach, and two of his stalwarts (linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung) opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore hasn’t played up to his All-Pro standards.
Even with those absences, the Patriots’ defense has been adequate, allowing an average of 23.9 points per game (12th-fewest in the league) while facing a challenging early schedule that included losses to the explosive Chiefs and Seahawks.
No, it’s the offense that’s lagging, averaging just 19.4 points per game (29th in the league) without any game-breaking threats. Cam Newton looked like the NFL’s biggest bargain in September, but he contracted the coronavirus and has been a shell of his former self. His lost fumble in the final minute dashed any hopes on Sunday.
Those were the kinds of games Brady used to win routinely, as much with his will as his arm. It’s worth noting that Brady was routinely underpaid in New England, taking less than full market value to allow Belichick to sign complementary players.
The Patriots’ schedule gets more forgiving, including two games (one this Sunday) against the winless Jets. Still, while Brady basks in the sun and success in Florida, it’s looking like a long, cold winter in New England.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!