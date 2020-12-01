NFL report: Coaching hot seats are getting warmer

December brings shopping, even if most of it is now done online. It’s no different in the NFL, where even in a unique season, many teams will be in the market for new head coaches on or after the scheduled season finales on Jan. 3.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has to be the premiere candidate, especially with the league’s renewed focus on diversity. Josh McDaniels’ name always gets lobbied, even after he reneged on the Colts two years ago. Other hot names should include Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinators Don Martindale (Ravens), Brandon Staley (Rams) and Robert Saleh (49ers).

And several teams will try to pry quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.

Which jobs will be open? The Texans, Falcons and Lions already canned their coaches. Houston’s Bill O’Brien and Detroit’s Matt Patricia are disciples of Bill Belichick, whose coaching tree hasn’t produced very deep roots.

But with five weeks (we hope) to go, let’s look at the other potential openings for teams that may socially distance themselves from their current coaches:

DEAD MEN WALKING