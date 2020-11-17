NFL report: Good teams are everywhere, but elite ones are scarce

Most observers expected this would be an NFL season like few others before it, thanks to COVID-19 and the logistical issues it has introduced, including a lack of offseason preparation and weekly roster uncertainty.

Impressively, the schedule has been only slightly altered, and few stars have succumbed to the coronavirus, although the danger is ever-present and seemingly growing in a non-bubble format. Still, for most teams, consistency has been harder to find than disinfectant wipes at a department store.

For the season’s first six weeks, there seemed to be a relatively even divide among haves and have-nots, with the NFC East firmly occupying the later caste. Roughly half the league’s teams seemed capable of stringing together a win streak, while the others starting jockeying for draft position by mid-October and dreaming about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (and not just for his long block locks).

As injuries and attrition have piled up, though, the league has undergone even more stratification. Although anything can happen in the playoffs—especially given the possibility that an entire team could be sidelined by one careless staff member—the number of Super Bowl-worthy teams seems to be shrinking by the week.