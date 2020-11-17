NFL report: Good teams are everywhere, but elite ones are scarce

Most observers expected this would be an NFL season like few others before it, thanks to COVID-19 and the logistical issues it has introduced, including a lack of offseason preparation and weekly roster uncertainty.
Impressively, the schedule has been only slightly altered, and few stars have succumbed to the coronavirus, although the danger is ever-present and seemingly growing in a non-bubble format. Still, for most teams, consistency has been harder to find than disinfectant wipes at a department store.
For the season’s first six weeks, there seemed to be a relatively even divide among haves and have-nots, with the NFC East firmly occupying the later caste. Roughly half the league’s teams seemed capable of stringing together a win streak, while the others starting jockeying for draft position by mid-October and dreaming about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (and not just for his long block locks).
As injuries and attrition have piled up, though, the league has undergone even more stratification. Although anything can happen in the playoffs—especially given the possibility that an entire team could be sidelined by one careless staff member—the number of Super Bowl-worthy teams seems to be shrinking by the week.
The Steelers (9–0) and Chiefs (8–1) are obviously the cream of the crop, although Pittsburgh has shown a troubling habit of playing to the level of its competition, with narrow wins over inferior foes Denver, Houston and Dallas. Kansas City’s lone stumble, at home against Las Vegas, looks better now that the Raiders are surging. A Chiefs-Steelers AFC final would be captivating.
Beyond that, though, who’s a good bet from week to week? Nine teams have 6–3 records; two are 7–3. How to sort them out?
Two weeks ago, the Packers and Saints looked like the class of the NFC. But New Orleans may not be the same team if Drew Brees is out for an extended period with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
A lack of consistency wrote Jameis Winston’s ticket out of Tampa Bay and opened the door for Tom Brady, who’s a definite improvement. Still, Brady looked every bit of his age (43) in a 38–3 loss to New Orleans two weeks ago, a defeat that may doom the Bucs to a long playoff road trip as a wild card.
Aaron Rodgers’ Packers beat Brees’ Saints in Week 3, but were routed by Brady’s Bucs and had to rally past the 1–8 Jaguars last week.
Then there’s the NFC West, where three teams are 6–3. Seattle looked like the alpha squad--until Russell Wilson suddenly became human and a porous defense got exposed. Now, the defensively fearsome Rams may be the team to beat if Jared Goff avoids becoming a liability. Arizona is the hip new team, but can Kyler Murray and company compete if they have to play in cold road conditions in the playoffs?
Purported AFC powerhouses Baltimore and Tennessee have faltered lately, with the Titans losing three of four and the injury-riddled Ravens imploding in the rain Sunday night in Foxboro. Buffalo (7–3) couldn’t prevent Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins from catching a Hail Mary pass at the end of Sunday’s loss, opening the door for the resurgent Dolphins to make the East race surprisingly tight.
Even with the new emphasis on passing early and often, never discount a team with a strong defense and/or run game. The Rams, Colts, and yes, even the Bucs and Cardinals all fit that bill.
And don’t forget that that Tampa Bay has some guy named Brady. He’s done this a time or two.
WEEK 11 POWER RANKINGS
1. Chiefs (8–1)
Reid gets deserved extension.
2. Steelers (9–0)
Are Jaguars a trap game?
3. Saints (7–2)
Winston gets his audition.
4. Packers (7–2)
Doldrums at Lambeau.
5. Rams (6–3)
Lost Whitworth in big win.
6. Ravens (6–3)
Both lines are depleted.
7. Cardinals (6–3)
‘Hail Murray’ was a boost.
8. Bills (7–3)
Loss will linger for 2 weeks.
9. Dolphins (6–3)
Next three foes 5–21–1.
10. Buccaneers (7–3)
Rams, Chiefs will test Brady.
11. Colts (6–3)
Now control AFC South.
12. Seahawks (6–3)
Defense braces for Murray.
13. Titans (6–3)
Playoffs are no sure thing.
14. Raiders (6–3)
Run game carries load.
15. Browns (6–3)
Chubb’s return was huge.
16. Patriots (4–5)
Did they save their season?
17. Vikings (4–5)
Schedule ahead is soft.
18. Bears (5–5)
Foles has bye week to heal.
19. 49ers (4–6)
Is bye week too late?
20. Lions (4–5)
Prater redeemed himself.
21. Falcons (3–6)
A new team under Morris.
22. Panthers (3–7)
Bridgewater dodged disaster.
23. Giants (3–7)
Suddenly division favorite?
24. Bengals (2–6–1)
Rookies carrying offense.
25. Eagles (3–5–1)
Next five foes are 32–13.
26. Texans (2–7)
Now offense is sputtering.
27. Washington (2–7)
Wasting Smith’s exploits.
28. Broncos (3–6)
Fourth straight 3–6 start.
29. Chargers (2–7)
Good news: Jets are next.
30. Cowboys (2–7)
Will Dalton’s return help?
31. Jaguars (1–8)
Allowing huge pass plays.
32. Jets (0–9)
Will Flacco spoil No. 1 pick?
