NFL report: Honoring the best at midseason

An NFL season that was in danger of never kicking off due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it to midseason. No games have been canceled (though it’s a weekly threat), and there has been plenty to enjoy.
Here, then, are one man’s picks for midseason individual honors.
MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
No one on the planet is having a better year than Mahomes, who won a Super Bowl in February, got engaged, signed the biggest contract in North American team sports history and has thrown 25 touchdown passes with one interception.
Runners-up: Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Russell Wilson, Seahawks, Josh Allen, Bills; Alvin Kamara, Saints.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Flores, Dolphins
A year ago, Miami was outscored 163–26 in its first two games. Now, the Dolphins (5–3) are playoff contenders, have a franchise quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) and own the struggling Texans’ 2021 first-round draft pick.
Runners-up: Mike Tomlin, Steelers; Andy Reid, Chiefs; Sean Payton, Saints; Sean McDermott, Bills; Mike Vrabel, Titans.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Dalvin Cook, Vikings
How bad would Minnesota be without Cook, who leads the league in rushing yards (858) and scoring (13 TDs, 12 on the ground)? And this is a 3–5 team that’s often forced to play catchup.
Runners-up: Mahomes; Wilson; Kamara; Allen and Stefon Diggs, Bills; Derrick Henry, Titans; Derek Carr, Raiders.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Aaron Donald, Rams
He has surpassed the oft-injured J.J. Watt as the gold standard of NFL defenders. Despite constant double-teams, Donald shares the NFL lead with nine sacks and has forced three fumbles for the league’s second-ranked defense.
Runners-up: T.J. Watt, Steelers; Myles Garrett, Browns; Darius Leonard, Colts; Roquan Smith, Bears; Jayon Brown, Titans.
ROOKIES: Justin Herbert, Chargers; Antoine Winfield, Bucs
A better TD/interception ratio (17–5) gives Herbert the slight nod over Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (11–5) on the offensive side. Winfield has been a steady force on a Tampa Bay defense that, until Sunday’s blowout loss to New Orleans, deserved as much credit as Tom Brady.
Runners-up: Offense—Burrow; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs; Chase Claypool, Steerlers; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Tristan Wirfs, Bucs. Defense—Chase Young, Washington; Patrick Queen, Ravens; Julian Blackmon, Colts; Jeremy Chinn, Panthers.
COMEBACK PLAYER: Alex Smith, Washington
The mere fact that Smith is walking, let alone starting and coming off a 325-yard effort for a 2–6 team that’s not yet eliminated from playoff contention, is staggering, considering the seriousness of his 2018 leg injury. He threw three interceotions Sunday, but that’s nit-picking.
Runners-up: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers; Cam Newton, Patriots; Xavien Howard, Dolphins.
MOST IMPROVED: Kyler Murray, Cardinals
He’s this year’s Lamar Jackson, dangerous with both his legs and arm. He’s thrown for 16 touchdowns and run for eight as a sophomore, making Arizona’s front office look like geniuses for drafting him No. 1 in 2019.
Runners-up: A.J. Brown, Titans; Robby Anderson, Panthers; D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks; Devin White, Bucs.
MOST DISAPPOINTING:
Team—Patriots; Player—Kirk Cousins, Vikings; Rookie—Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals.
