NFL Report: Offensive line injuries can cripple contenders

We saw just how valuable David Bakhtiari is to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers had been sacked just three times in a 4-0 start. On Sunday alone, he went down five times and threw two interceptions against Tampa Bay as the Packers were exposed and crushed, 38–10.

It was no coincidence that Bakhtiari left that game with a chest injury and did not return. As of Monday afternoon, there was no update on his status, but the Packers won’t go far without him.

The Tennessee Titans managed to rally past the disappointing Houston Texans in overtime despite a season-ending ACL injury to three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan, but the future looks much more uncertain.

This Sunday, the Titans face fellow unbeaten Pittsburgh, which owns the NFL’s best rushing defense. (Granted, the Steelers figure to be without standout linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a knee injury of his own.

But the sledding for NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will get tougher without his best blocker. And between now and Dec. 1, the Titans are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts twice and the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears once each. Those teams’ combined record: 14–4.