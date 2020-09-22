NFL report: Some NFL injuries are more painful than others

In Sunday’s 31–13 victory over the New York Jets, they lost starting defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season to torn ACLs; saw running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman limp off with knee injuries; had to replace quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain); and watched defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) get hurt.

The defending NFC champions were already playing without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, edge rusher Dee Ford and starting center Weston Richburg. (Which begs the question: how bad are the Jets if they weren’t even competitive against the 49ers’ JVs?)

If ever there was a division in which you can’t afford to lose key personnel, it’s the NFC West, where the other three teams (Seattle, Arizona and the L.A. Rams) are all 2–0. Super Bowl runners-up often experience a hangover the following season, but they generally can at least field a team.

It’s fair to speculate that COVID-19 may have played a part in some of these injuries. Thanks to the quarantine, teams had no official off-season workouts, abbreviated training camps and zero preseason games. No matter how diligently players trained on their own, going from zero to 160 and colliding with other 300-pound men is a recipe for disaster.