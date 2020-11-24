NFL report: Steelers, Jets are streaking toward opposite historical accomplishments

Even in a pandemic, 10 games constitutes enough to make a decent judgment about a football team. We know the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers are really good and that the 0-10 Jets are trending toward historically bad.
Assuming the season doesn’t end prematurely under a tidal wave of COVOD-19, which team has the better chance of finishing with a goose egg in one column?
First, a little history:
In a century of NFL competition, only one team has finished 17–0: the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who won all 14 of their regular-season games and three postseason contests. (The 2007 New England Patriots aced their 16-game regular season but were upset by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.) Since the league adopted a 16-game schedule in 1978, the Steelers are the 14th team to reach 10–0.
By contrast, since 1978, the Jets are the 17th 0–10 outfit. Two teams have gone 0–16: the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns. (The expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 0–14 in 1976 and dropped their first 12 games the next season.)
With all that said, it seems much more likely that the Jets will join that dubious list than the Steelers will finish without a blemish before the playoffs.
New York has six games remaining, and the next six are against teams with winning records: the Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks, Rams and Browns. They won’t be favored in any of them, especially since each opponent will be battling either for a playoff spot or a division title.
By far, coach Adam Gase’s best chance to salvage a victory will come in the season finale at New England (4–6). The Patriots’ 11-year run of AFC East titles seems all but destined to end without Tom Brady and several key players who opted out of the season, and by Jan. 3, they’ll likely have little to play for except perhaps avoiding their first losing record since 2000, Belichick’s first year in Foxborough.
Ironically, the Jets’ hopes of avoiding ignominy may be better if quarterback Sam Darnold’s injured shoulder keeps him off the field. Veteran backup Joe Flacco nearly engineered a win over the Patriots two weeks ago, only to see Nick Folk kick a game-winning 51-yard field goal in the final minute.
It’s worth noting that the reward for an 0–16 season is likely to be the chance to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, over whom scouts are drooling. One win may give Jacksonville (1–9) a chance to steal the pick.
The Steelers also have some competition—from the 9–1 Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. So they’ll have little incentive to rest Ben Roethlisberger and company in the final games.
But the challenge is daunting. They host a reeling Baltimore Ravens team stricken by injuries and COVID on Thanksgiving night, and Washington (3–7) 10 days later. And on Dec. 21, they’ll visit the 2–7–1 Bengals, who imploded after rookie Joe Burrow’s injury against Washington Sunday.
Their other three games, though—at Buffalo and Cleveland and at home against the Colts—will be played against talented teams fighting for postseason positioning. The Steelers have tended to play to the level of their competition this season, and they can’t avoid a slip if they plan to host the AFC final at Heinz Field in late January.
The guess here is that the Jets do finish winless and unapologetic, with a new coach and quarterback in 2021. The Steelers seem destined for 14–2 and a regrouping effort for the playoffs.
NFL WEEK 12 POWER RANKINGS
1. Chiefs (9–1)
Mahomes is nonpareil.
2. Steelers (10–0)
Chiefs won’t let them rest.
3. Saints (8–2)
Solid first start for Hill
4. Colts (7–3)
Young talent is everywhere.
5. Packers (7–3)
Turnovers are costly.
6. Bills (7–3)
Miami’s stumble helped.
7. Titans (7–3)
They have Ravens’ number.
8. Seahawks (7–3)
So they can play defense.
9. Rams (6–3)
Defense is still the key.
10. Cardinals (6–4)
Must keep Murray healthy.
11. Ravens (6–4)
Losses, COVID piling up.
12. Raiders (6–4)
Lost game, won respect.
13. Buccaneers (7–4)
We saw Bad Brady again.
14. Browns (7–3)
Winning without stars.
15. Dolphins (6–4)
Next up: Jets, Bengals.
16. Bears (5–5)
Is it Trubisky’s turn again?
17. 49ers (4–6)
No more margin for error.
18. Broncos (4–6)
Lock overcame jitters.
19. Patriots (4–6)
Playoffs now a pipe dream.
20. Vikings (4–6)
Offense, defense faltered.
21. Panthers (4–7)
First shutout since 2015.
22. Lions (4–6)
Offense took big step back.
23. Texans (3–7)
Seeking first win streak.
24. Falcons (3–7)
Can’t keep Ryan safe.
25. Chargers (3–7)
Keep fading in second half.
26. Eagles (3–6–1)
0–5 vs. Wilson’s Seahawks.
27. Washington (3–7)
Seeking first road victory.
28. Cowboys (3–7)
Most solve blocking issues.
29. Giants (3–7)
Face Burrow-less Bengals.
30. Bengals (2–7–1)
Team deflated after injury.
31. Jaguars (1–9)
Defense has just 9 sacks.
32. Jets (0–10)
Does the QB really matter?
