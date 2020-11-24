NFL report: Steelers, Jets are streaking toward opposite historical accomplishments

Even in a pandemic, 10 games constitutes enough to make a decent judgment about a football team. We know the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers are really good and that the 0-10 Jets are trending toward historically bad.

Assuming the season doesn’t end prematurely under a tidal wave of COVOD-19, which team has the better chance of finishing with a goose egg in one column?

First, a little history:

In a century of NFL competition, only one team has finished 17–0: the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who won all 14 of their regular-season games and three postseason contests. (The 2007 New England Patriots aced their 16-game regular season but were upset by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.) Since the league adopted a 16-game schedule in 1978, the Steelers are the 14th team to reach 10–0.

By contrast, since 1978, the Jets are the 17th 0–10 outfit. Two teams have gone 0–16: the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns. (The expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 0–14 in 1976 and dropped their first 12 games the next season.)

With all that said, it seems much more likely that the Jets will join that dubious list than the Steelers will finish without a blemish before the playoffs.