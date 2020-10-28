STEVE DeSHAZO: Blatant errors mar the end of a compelling World Series

After the game, Cash told reporters “I regret the decision because it didn’t work out.” Snell refused to publicly second-guess his manager, although he did allow that “I am definitely disappointed and upset. ... For us to lose, it just sucks.”

For the Dodgers, the reprieve was as much psychological as physical. Mookie Betts said his team breathed “a sigh of relief” not to face Snell, and manager Dave Roberts conceded: “I was pretty happy because he was dominating us. ... We were all kind of excited that Snell was out of the game.”

This wasn’t like the Washington Nationals taking heat for shutting down Stephen Strasburg before the 2014 postseason, a year after Tommy John surgery. That call was made with Strasburg’s well-being in mind. Snell wouldn’t have been in any more danger in the seventh inning than the sixth, and he has all winter to recover.

Analytics have helped thrifty teams like the Rays compete, but many organizations have become slaves to formulas. Sometimes you have to go with your gut.

Was that what Justin Turner did in rejoining his Dodger teammates for the postgame celebration after being pulled following a positive COVID-19 test? If so, Turner may need to have his gut, head and temperature checked.