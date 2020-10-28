STEVE DeSHAZO: Blatant errors mar the end of a compelling World Series

Errors are an unfortunate but real part of baseball. There are wild throws, dropped popups and even the occasional Bill Buckner-style ground ball through the legs.
Most of those come through (or despite) best efforts, though. When mistakes come against the backdrop of knowledge and common sense, they are far less forgivable.
A compelling World Series ended Tuesday night with a couple of head-scratching developments (one from each team) that will be debated for years. Both flew in the face of logic--and in the case of the champion Los Angeles Dodgers, safety.
We’ll start with the runner-up Tampa Bay Rays, who squandered any chance at their first title when manager Kevin Cash removed Game 6 starter Blake Snell after 5 1/3 dominant innings and a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers immediately pounced on reliever Nick Anderson and scored twice in what became a series-clinching 3-1 victory.
The rationale for the low-budget Rays was sticking to the analytics that helped them stay competitive with richer teams. They insist no starting pitcher, no matter how sharp, should face the opponent’s leadoff hitter more than twice. Statistics show hitters have slightly greater success against a pitcher in their third time at the plate, and Snell didn’t pitch more than six innings in a start all season.
That’s all well and good, but when your season is on the line--and when your ace has struck out nine on just 73 pitches--it might be time to bend the rules just a little.
After the game, Cash told reporters “I regret the decision because it didn’t work out.” Snell refused to publicly second-guess his manager, although he did allow that “I am definitely disappointed and upset. ... For us to lose, it just sucks.”
For the Dodgers, the reprieve was as much psychological as physical. Mookie Betts said his team breathed “a sigh of relief” not to face Snell, and manager Dave Roberts conceded: “I was pretty happy because he was dominating us. ... We were all kind of excited that Snell was out of the game.”
This wasn’t like the Washington Nationals taking heat for shutting down Stephen Strasburg before the 2014 postseason, a year after Tommy John surgery. That call was made with Strasburg’s well-being in mind. Snell wouldn’t have been in any more danger in the seventh inning than the sixth, and he has all winter to recover.
Analytics have helped thrifty teams like the Rays compete, but many organizations have become slaves to formulas. Sometimes you have to go with your gut.
Was that what Justin Turner did in rejoining his Dodger teammates for the postgame celebration after being pulled following a positive COVID-19 test? If so, Turner may need to have his gut, head and temperature checked.
If you went to bed and missed it, Roberts removed Turner in the eighth inning after Major League Baseball’s daily testing revealed a positive test. Turner was told to quarantine, but defied protocols, donned a mask after the game and joined his joyous teammates on the field. He removed the mask for a team photo and sat beside Roberts, who was diagnosed the Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 and could be at higher risk if infected with the coronavirus.
Cash’s decision hurt his team’s chances, but there’s no guarantee the Rays would have won Game 6 with Snell (or a subsequent Game 7). Turner’s return was reckless and conceivably could have longer-lasting consequences.
Yes, Turner and the Dodgers waited a long time to become champions, losing two previous World Series to teams (Houston and Boston) who were found to have cheated. But baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season was nearly called out on strikes early after coronavirus breakouts among the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. Only strict protocols allowed the season (and playoffs) to be completed.
Somehow, Turner tested positive, and he put his manager and teammates in jeopardy--just as they were set to go back out into the real world, where coronavirus cases are spiking.
That’s an error that could have more consequences than sign-stealing or pulling a pitcher too soon. And barring a good explanation, it’s harder to forgive.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!