STEVE DeSHAZO: For FredNats, winning obviously isn't the only thing

If you bought season tickets for the FredNats and expected to see ready-for-the-majors talent, you’ll be sorely disappointed. This is a low-Class A league. (Said Beasley: “It’s almost entry-level baseball.”)

You’re likely familiar with infielder Jake Boone’s father (Bret) and grandfather (Bob). But unless you’re a fanatic, you probably have never heard of any of the players on the 2021 roster.

Phenoms like Juan Soto (who went from low-A to the big leagues in 2018 at age 19) are like unicorns. Many of the 2021 FredNats were in college or even high school at this time a year ago. Some don’t speak English well, if at all. And none of them played so much as an inning that counted between March of 2020 and last Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So the carnage from the opening week in Lynchburg (75 strikeouts by the batters, 29 walks issued by the pitchers, 14 fielding errors) may not be excused, but it can be rationalized.

“Baseball is a funny game,” Beasley said. “When you’ve got young guys, and you take a year away from them, it takes time to get their timing and rhythm. Six games is nothing. They could win their next six, but it would still be the same deal. ... You’ve got to be patient as a staff—and as a fan base as well.”