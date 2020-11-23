STEVE DeSHAZO: If Washington keeps seizing opportunities, a bad year could end well

Now, Smith and company have a chance to win a wretched division that deserves soccer-style relegation. They’ll have a short week to prepare for their biggest game of the season.

Earn the season’s first road victory, and they still could conceivably host a playoff game in January. Lose, and it’s hard to find another winnable game on the schedule.

“For us to still be in it at this point gives us hope,” rookie running back Antonio Gibson said.

One other thing in Washington’s favor is Smith. It’s important to note that the team was 6–3 and leading the division when he suffered his compound leg fracture in 2018. Sunday’s victory looked a lot like the boring but effective victories he racked up that year.

Now that he’s worked his way back, Smith is the division’s most accomplished and experienced quarterback—no small consideration on a team with a plethora of young skill-position players.

“He relaxes the huddle a little bit,” Gibson said.

Added second-year receiver Terry McLaurin: “He never makes it about him. He has every reason to [say], ‘Look at my comeback story, look what I’ve done’ But he’s makes it about the team. ... You just can’t quantify enough [the value of] his experience playing.”