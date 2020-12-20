STEVE DeSHAZO: In defeat, Haskins shows growth

LANDOVER, Md.—Unsurprisingly, Dwayne Haskins wasn’t loquacious Sunday afternoon. Quarterbacks don’t often expound on too many topics after a setback, and Haskins kept his responses short in his news conference after the Washington Football Team’s 20–15 loss to Seattle.
Similarly, Ron Rivera didn’t get a complete answer about who will lead his team’s offense in the future. But in defeat, Haskins did give partial answers to a few important questions.
He’s better now than he was earlier in the season, when he was demoted to third-string after a 1–3 start. He obviously paid attention and learned from veteran Alex Smith, whose calf injury gave him a second chance.
And he’s not one to pout when things don’t go his way.
“I’m a competitor,” Haskins said shrugging off two interceptions and after leading Washington on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives before a potential game-winning march stalled in the final minute. “I hate losing, and I hate being down on myself.”
Those are hardly the sole requirements of NFL quarterback success. But combined with a strong arm, it’s a decent start.
Sunday’s performance didn’t produce the results he or anyone in full burgundy wanted, but they did give hope that Haskins may not become Washington’s latest high-profile QB bust. Sunday marked the biggest game of Haskins’ young career. Proving his worthiness for the future was a bigger issue than the team’s bid for an unlikely division title.
“He kept playing, man,” said tight end Logan Thomas, himself a former quarterback who caught 13 of Haskins’ passes. “I’m super excited for the way he bounced back and competed. ... He’s tough and resilient. Going down the hole we did, he could have shut down, but he didn’t.”
In fact, by any measurement, Haskins actually outplayed Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the early-season MVP favorite, over the game’s final 30 minutes. And he did so without injured rookie running back Antonio Gibson, and with little blocking protection on Washington’s ill-fated final drive.
“The second half, I thought he distributed the ball a little better,” Rivera said. “One thing you did see is he waited a little longer to distribute the routes and develop a little more downfield.”
Patience is a virtue for anyone, especially a second-year pro who has encountered criticism for the first time in his young career. Benched by Rivera and fined for breaking COVID-19 protocols, Haskins became an afterthought as Smith’s remarkable comeback from a career-threatening 2018 broken leg commanded the headlines.
The time away tested Haskins’ maturity. So did his two first-half picks, both poor reads. The second came one play after a gorgeous 30-yard fade pass to Terry McLaurin, proving the perils of playing a young quarterback.
This time, though, Rivera had little other choice than to stick with Haskins. Smith was inactive with a calf strain, and Kyle Allen is lost for the season, leaving rookie Steven Montez and newly signed journeyman Taylor Heinecke as Haskins’ only backups Sunday.
Given his chance, Haskins “got mad.” And he almost got even, using his arm, legs and head to rally his team.
McLaurin, who played with Haskins at Ohio State, praised his teammate’s “short-term memory.”
“He continued to stick with it,” McLaurin said. “Often times, he makes mistakes, and it’s a snowball effect. But he had a ‘next-play’ mentality, and he bounced back in a good way.”
That maturity didn’t result in a victory, and it won’t allow Haskins to start next Sunday’s Ron Rivera Bowl against Carolina. Rivera, who inherited Haskins and promised him nothing but a chance, affirmed Smith will start again if he’s healthy. (That’s a big if, considering Smith’s history.)
Still, Haskins’ performance likely wasn’t in vain. He showed he has worth, and that Rivera may not need to spend next spring’s first-round draft pick on his quarterback of the future as he builds a team in a division for the taking. Haskins demonstrated some good qualities Sunday—not the least being perspective.
“There are plays I want back, for sure. There are things we can improve on,” he said. “ ... I just know what I’m capable of.”
Now, his coaches and teammates have a better understanding of that, as well.
