STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals aim to win now, but need to look to future as well

Between them, Soto ($8.5 million) and Turner ($7.45 million) this year will earn roughly half of what the Phillies are paying Harper. That will change soon.

Turner is under team control for one more season, Soto for four. But if and when they hit free agency, they won’t come cheap. Soto’s payday could easily surpass the 14-year, $340 million extension Fernando Tatis signed with the Padres this winter, and Turner will get seven figures from someone.

If it’s not the Nationals, then a loyal fan base may lose a bit of its patience. Yes, pitching carried the team to its title in 2018. But if not for some timely hitting from Zimmerman and the now-retired Howie Kendrick, that magical ride might have ended in the wild card round.

Rizzo is wise to keep finding mound aces. But allowing a generational talent like Soto to walk away will be a hard sell.

Principal team owner Mark Lerner told WJLA-TV 7 on Tuesday that “we would love to lock up Juan to a long-term deal, but he and his agent have to be open to that,” which is exactly what you would expect him to say.

Actions speak louder than words, though, and the clock is ticking. The biggest issue for the Nationals in 2021 may not be in the sports page, but in the financial one.