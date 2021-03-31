STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals aim to win now, but need to look to future as well

Unless you are the Baltimore Orioles or the Jacksonville Jaguars, the future is always now in professional sports. Five-year plans occasionally work (if the Houston Astros’ tainted 2017 World Series championship counts), but Philadelphia 76ers fans are still wondering about “The Process.”
Doomed by the coronavirus, untimely injuries and some plain terrible play, the Washington Nationals’ abbreviated 2020 title defense only intensified the pressure for a bounce-back season in 2021.
If healthy, a starting rotation that’s nearing the end of its prime should keep the Nats competitive in arguably baseball’s toughest division. The team’s impatience became clear over the weekend when former top prospect Carter Kieboom was banished to Fredericksburg’s alternate training site until the minor-league season opens, as manager Dave Martinez gave up on vainly waiting for him to win the starting third base job.
This is a team that needs to win now, before Max Scherzer and Jon Lester (both 37), Stephen Strasburg (32 and coming off another surgery) and Patrick Corbin (31) start to decline. But the biggest thing to watch this season will be whether or not Mike Rizzo’s philosophy changes.
In his dozen years as the Nats’ general manager, Rizzo has prized hard-throwing starting pitching. He doled out huge contracts to Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin, and the seven of the team’s last eight first-round draft picks have been pitchers. (Kieboom in 2016 was the exception.)
That strategy has been effective, with four division titles since 2012 and a memorable run to the 2019 World Series crown. Don’t expect Rizzo to change his stripes even after Scherzer’s seven-year deal expires in October.
But if the deep-pocketed Lerner family hopes to stay relevant deep into the new decade, the Nationals will have to invest in their daily lineup as well--and stop deferring payment on contracts. And they have two prime tests in Juan Soto and Trea Turner.
At 22, Soto is widely regarded as baseball’s best young hitter and has drawn comparisons (prematurely, perhaps) to Ted Williams. Turner, 27, is the team’s glue at shortstop, a player Rizzo coveted so much that he traded for him shortly after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2014, six months before the deal could become official.
Soto led the major leagues in batting (.351) and OPS (an other-worldly 1.185) in a small two-month sample last season, while Turner had a National League-high 78 hits. They’re the only two sure things in a so-so batting order, now that Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon are cashing huge checks elsewhere.
The Lerners let Harper and Rendon walk rather than get into bidding wars. The only huge contract they have lavished on an in-house everyday player was the six-year, $100 million extension they gave Ryan Zimmerman in 2012 (after they lured Jayson Werth from Philadelphia with $126 million over seven years).
Between them, Soto ($8.5 million) and Turner ($7.45 million) this year will earn roughly half of what the Phillies are paying Harper. That will change soon.
Turner is under team control for one more season, Soto for four. But if and when they hit free agency, they won’t come cheap. Soto’s payday could easily surpass the 14-year, $340 million extension Fernando Tatis signed with the Padres this winter, and Turner will get seven figures from someone.
If it’s not the Nationals, then a loyal fan base may lose a bit of its patience. Yes, pitching carried the team to its title in 2018. But if not for some timely hitting from Zimmerman and the now-retired Howie Kendrick, that magical ride might have ended in the wild card round.
Rizzo is wise to keep finding mound aces. But allowing a generational talent like Soto to walk away will be a hard sell.
Principal team owner Mark Lerner told WJLA-TV 7 on Tuesday that “we would love to lock up Juan to a long-term deal, but he and his agent have to be open to that,” which is exactly what you would expect him to say.
Actions speak louder than words, though, and the clock is ticking. The biggest issue for the Nationals in 2021 may not be in the sports page, but in the financial one.
