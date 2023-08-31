If you pick up a dictionary and look up the word “sports,” it will tell you it’s “an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment.” Sure, sports can simply be described as a football or basketball game, but if you really think about it, there is a much deeper meaning.

Sports is more than just games. It helps turn young boys into men and girls into women. It is an outlet to escape from the everyday stresses of the world. It helps you make lifelong friendships and bonds with people.

It’s maybe the one thing that can bring people from two different backgrounds together. Sports have the power to break barriers and bring a diverse group of people together to create their own community.

The Culpeper sports community is one of the strongest ones I’ve seen. They cheer for and support each other, coaches and volunteers become lifelong mentors and friends become family.

On Aug. 24, our entire sports family was impacted after the passing of Terry Walker, a husband, father, coach, and friend. You could always find him at some type of Eastern View High School sporting event, whether it was football, field hockey, wrestling, basketball or softball.

He loved sports and you could tell. But what was more apparent than that was the love he had for his family. One of the things that stuck out about Terry was how he beamed with pride every time he spoke about them.

When I first started writing for this paper, I was sent to cover softball. I had no idea how to keep stats, but Terry got me up to speed.

While we were sitting there, his daughter Caitlin, who was a freshman at the time, got a hit and his face lit up. He said “if you can’t tell that’s my daughter.”

When football season rolled around, Terry would be up in the press box, working the clock. On the Friday nights it rained or was a bit too cold, that’s where I would eventually end up as well.

Whenever I would ask about his son, Brayden, he would instantly start smiling. When Brayden made a play he would get hyped up and again; you knew that was his son. His youngest son, Micah, who was a ball boy for the Cyclones, also made his dad laugh when he would dramatically catch the ball when an official would throw it to him.

Terry also served as the DJ for football games occasionally. One of my favorite memories was from last year. He turned on “Purple Rain” by Prince and a student came up and asked if he could play something new. He laughed and started playing go-go.

Before wrestling season started, he told me he knew Brayden was going to win a state title. When it was time for the state match to start, he tagged me on his live Facebook video feed.

He was right, Brayden won. One of the most memorable parts from that video was how he screamed with pride for his son.

He was a proud husband and father.

That’s what will always stick out to me when I remember Terry Walker. The way he loved his family. The way he loved sports. He was a big part of our Culpeper sports community and it will leave a void that can never be filled.