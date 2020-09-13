STEVE DeSHAZO: New name, new look, new results for Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, Md.—If Dan Snyder had know that changing his team’s offensive nickname would lead to performances like Sunday’s, he likely wouldn’t have been nearly as stubborn about it.
In the most unpredictable of years, there’s no guarantee that the rebranded Washington Football Team will consistently duplicate the impressive effort it showed in a 27–17 season-opening victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But in his quest to rebuild a franchise that has oozed of dysfunction, new coach Ron Rivera could hardly have asked for a better first step.
“I didn’t recognize the guys in burgundy in the first half,” Rivera said after his team made several mental and physical errors and fell behind 17-0.
More seasoned observers were wondering who the guys were who dominated the final 30 minutes.
“We showed we can play with the best team in the NFC East, and that’s the Philadelphia Eagles,” Rivera said after his team scored the game’s final 27 points against the defending division champions.
“We played well against them. The guys banded together when they needed to and showed what they’re capable of.”
Unless you’re over 30 years old, you have no personal memory of Washington’s team being anything but abysmal. Two decades of mostly losing seasons under Snyder’s ownership have been blended with a toxic culture that has led to an NFL investigation of the organization’s alleged mistreatment of female employees.
Rivera arrived in January with a mandate to clean up a Chernobyl-size mess that he didn’t create while simultaneously dealing with a pandemic and cancer treatment. While it’s probably too early to anoint him as NFL coach of the year, he’s already way ahead of schedule.
“There are some good football players in that locker room who hadn’t had the opportunity to express themselves as football players,” Rivera said. “They did that today.”
One who did so on and off the field was quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., whose first year in D.C. was unsurprisingly rocky.
While Rivera was receiving a scheduled IV at halftime Sunday, Haskins delivered a passionate motivational speech to his teammates. He then led Washington to 20 straight second-half points and his most impressive professional victory.
“He made it feel like, we’ve got to support him,” said cornerback Jimmy Moreland, who made his first career interception in the win. “He’s the leader of our team. When he steps up and says that, it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get behind him.’ “
Since his arrival in January, Rivera has requested a clean slate and a forward-looking approach rather than rehashing the ills of the past two decades. Haskins may be lighter and more mobile in his second season, but he’s not exactly running away from his hometown team’s sordid recent history.
“The past is the past,” he said. “We learned from it. I feel like we have a great future, but that’s why the present is a gift.”
The best news for the team’s dwindling group of fans—none of whom were allowed inside FedEx Field Sunday because of coronavirus precautions—is that the new faces of the franchise are two talented young players who actually grew up rooting for the team.
Haskins, who attended nearby Bullis School, seems to have matured exponentially since his rookie season, when he was best known for taking a selfie with fans at the end of a rare victory. He’s not ready to unseat Patrick Mahomes, but on Sunday, he outplayed his more famous and well-paid counterpart, Carson Wentz.
And Chase Young, a DeMatha grad who played with Young at Ohio State, enjoyed a memorable professional début. The No. 2 overall pick in last spring’s draft had 1.5 of Washington’s eight sacks and caused a fumble against a patchwork Eagles offensive line.
“As advertised,” said veteran Ryan Kerrigan, who recovered that fumble and had two sacks of his own to break the club’s career record. “He’s one of those guys who’s been talked about a lot, for all the right reasons.”
Much was surreal on Sunday—from the empty stands to officials wearing face masks. And because no one played any preseason games, rust was everywhere.
But the most unexpected development was that the home team looked far superior to a division rival that won the Super Bowl just three years ago. It was a bit of a shame that no one was on hand to enjoy it.
“Everyone counted us out,” cornerback Fabian Moreau said. “We knew we had to prove ourselves.”
