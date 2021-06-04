Spotsy man arrested in connection with Fredericksburg shooting

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged in connection with an incident last month in which multiple shots were fired and one man was wounded during an altercation in downtown Fredericksburg, police said.

Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in public, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

According to police and an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the incident started at 1:09 a.m. on May 16 in the 700 block of Caroline Street. The victims told police they had just left Spirits on Caroline Street when two women approached them and began acting in an "aggressive manner," court records state.

The women were joined by two men, who the affidavit states began assaulting one of the victims, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him. When the other victim began to intervene, the suspect—later identified as Johnson—displayed a handgun.