Spotsy man arrested in connection with Fredericksburg shooting

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged in connection with an incident last month in which multiple shots were fired and one man was wounded during an altercation in downtown Fredericksburg, police said.
Raekwon M. Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in public, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.
According to police and an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the incident started at 1:09 a.m. on May 16 in the 700 block of Caroline Street. The victims told police they had just left Spirits on Caroline Street when two women approached them and began acting in an "aggressive manner," court records state.
The women were joined by two men, who the affidavit states began assaulting one of the victims, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking him. When the other victim began to intervene, the suspect—later identified as Johnson—displayed a handgun.
One victim ran toward Charlotte Street as the gunman fired a shot that struck him in the left shoulder, the affidavit states. The wounded victim rounded the corner and ran toward the Rappahannock River with the gunman still in pursuit, court records state. A second shot was fired that missed the target.
The victim, who had been beaten and kicked, managed to escape during the shooting, the affidavit states. The shooting victim was treated for his injury at Mary Washington Hospital.
Both victims claimed they didn't know their attackers and had not had any prior incident with them. Court records state the two men and the woman may have been in Spirits at the same time as the victim, and there was a reference in court records to an incident in which one of the women was fondled.
Johnson was identified as a suspect following an investigation that included a review of surveillance cameras. No other arrests have been announced in connection with the case.
