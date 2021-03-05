Stafford arrests theft suspect after foot chase

A man who was already wanted in Prince William County was arrested following a chase Friday afternoon that began after a theft from a Walmart in North Stafford, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said authorities were contacted at 1:20 p.m. regarding a man who had just stolen a computer from the store at 217 Garrisonville Road. He was confronted in the parking lot by Deputy J.A. Hinson and dropped the computer as he ran through several parking lots while trying to elude the deputy, Kimmitz said.

The suspect then ran across Garrisonville Road, through a McDonald’s parking lot and into a car wash. While at the car wash, Kimmitz said, the man tried to enter a customer’s vehicle, but the door was locked.

The suspect continued to flee west on Garrisonville Road, where he was finally taken into custody by three deputies near American Automotive at 230 Garrisonville Road. Kimmitz said the neon-colored sweat suit he was wearing assisted deputies in following the suspect during the pursuit.

Jayshawn A. Hagler, 30, of Woodbridge was charged in Stafford with grand larceny. He was wanted in Prince William for robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and failure to appear in court.

Hagler was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.