Stafford School Board discusses status as member of Virginia School Board Association

The Stafford County School Board will retain its membership in the Virginia School Board Association, despite two board members voicing concerns about the organizations.

Board members Maureen Siegmund and Alyssa Halstead, who both joined the board in January, requested that the discussion about VSBA membership be placed on the agenda for a work session held Tuesday afternoon, prior to the board’s regular monthly meeting.

Siegmund said she was concerned when she learned that membership in the VSBA is by school board and that individual board members can’t decide whether or not to be members.

She said she wonders what the board is getting for the cost of its VSBA membership, which is $12,891.75 per year. The dues amount has remained the same over the past three years, according to Stafford County Public Schools.

VSBA membership dues are calculated based on a “multi-factor” formula that takes into account the school division’s annual funding, based on information included in the Virginia Department of Education’s Superintendent’s Annual Report.

Siegmund said she feels there is a “lack of transparency” about what services the VSBA provides for its fees, especially since the association last fall announced that it was ending its membership in the National School Board Association effective June 30.

According to a letter sent Nov. 19, 2021, to member school boards by VSBA president Janet Turner Giles and executive director Gina Patterson, the decision to withdraw was “not made lightly.”

“The decision to end membership with NSBA effective June 30, 2022, was made in response to a persistent pattern of dysfunction within the NSBA organization and among those charged with its governance,” the letter states.

In April, VSBA announced to its members that it was forming a new organization—Consortium of State School Board Associations, or COSSBA—along with 21 other state school board associations that also recently left NSBA.

Siegmund said she is not comfortable with the fact that COSSBA is a new organization with no staff and that it isn’t yet clear how it will work with VSBA.

“I know [VSBA membership] is a small-potatoes kind of purchase, but we expect a lot more information from other organizations we give our money to,” Siegmund said. “It doesn’t sit well with me. I do not like the lack of transparency and who’s running what we’re paying for.”

According to its website, VSBA provides its member school boards with a range of professional development and legal services, including governance training, policy services, strategic planning services, superintendent search assistance and collective bargaining services.

VSBA also lobbies and advocates for public education at the local, state and federal level. Legislative positions are identified and recommended to the VSBA Board of Directors by local school divisions and then voted on by representatives of all local school boards at the annual convention each fall.

Approved positions and policies then become part of the VSBA Legislative Positions Handbook.

Siegmund said Tuesday that she doesn’t use the VSBA’s services and gets board member education through “an alternate organization.” She did not state the organization’s name or respond Wednesday to questions about what organization she uses.

Halstead questioned the political agenda of VSBA, which touts its nonpartisan nature.

“We have a lot of issues surrounding associations and secondary agendas behind primary mission statements,” she said. “I agree with [Siegmund] that I read a lot of [VSBA] stuff and I didn’t find it to be nonpartisan.”

Halstead did not specify Tuesday what VSBA positions she finds to be partisan, and did not respond Wednesday to questions seeking clarification.

All other board members said Tuesday that they have found VSBA membership to be valuable and helpful to them during their tenures.

Sarah Chase said she has appreciated VSBA’s summary of education case law and “hot topic” briefings about about specific legal issues, such as what elected officials can and cannot do on their official social media platforms.

“I learned that If I remove people’s comments or block them, as an elected official, I could be sued,” she said. “That was useful for me to learn.”

Susan Randall said she’s been able to network with school board members from across the state at VSBA conferences and can draw on the association’s staff members when she has questions.

She added that she finds it valuable to be exposed to different political opinions through membership in the association.

“If there is something said against what you feel politically, that’s OK. You don’t want to hear educational information that keeps you in a silo,” Randall said.

Board Chair Patricia Healy said the value of membership in VSBA comes from its state-specific services, not from what broader national network it is a part of.

“To me, it’s not relevant whether it’s NSBA or COSSBA. The value for me is with the VSBA, and as far as I know, that hasn’t changed,” Healy said. “To me, it’s not political—it’s ‘What does it provide to Stafford?’”

Healy said staff would explore whether it is possible for Siegmund and Halstead to put out statements indicating that they do not wish to be affiliated with VSBA.

VSBA executive director Gina Patterson said in an email that “to her knowledge,” there are no local school boards in the state that are not members of the association.