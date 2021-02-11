STEVE DeSHAZO: VCU, Richmond hope to join Hokies, Cavaliers in NCAA field

CITY bragging rights won’t be the only thing at stake next Wednesday when the Richmond Spiders host VCU. Eyeballs around the Commonwealth--as well as those of many NCAA tournament committee members--will be watching.

Barring another untimely COVID outbreak, Virginia is a virtual lock to get a shot at defending the national title it won in 2019, the last time the NCAA handed out a trophy. Virginia Tech’s surprising season seems likely to end with a tournament bid, as well.

Beyond that, state schools have plenty of work to do.

Liberty (Atlantic Sun), James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association) and Radford (Big South) are at or near the top of their respective conferences, but each will need to win its tournament to get an automatic NCAA bid.

JMU (11-5, 6-1), which sits half a game behind first-place Northeastern, gets a break by hosting next month’s CAA tournament at its brand-spanking-new Atlantic Union Bank Center as it seeks to punch just its third NCAA ticket since 1983.