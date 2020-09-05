 Skip to main content
Storm drainage work to commence Wednesday on S. Blue Ridge Ave. in Culpeper
Storm drainage work to commence Wednesday on S. Blue Ridge Ave. in Culpeper

Blue Ridge Ave and Madison Rd Culpeper

Storm drainage work will begin on Wednesday on South Blue Ridge Avenue at this intersection with Madison Road in Culpeper.

 Star-Exponent File Photo

Work to replace the underground storm drainage system will be taking place this week on South Blue Ridge Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 18, as weather permits, work will proceed, requiring a safety work zone and closure of South Blue Ridge Avenue to through traffic between its intersection with Madison Road and West Park Avenue, the release stated. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone.

During this time frame, drivers should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions on this corridor.

For further information contact the Public Works Department, 540/825-0285.

