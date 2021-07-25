Students build e-waste shed at regional landfill to collect recyclables

A new wooden shed at the R-Board’s Regional Landfill will serve as Stafford County’s central e-waste drop-off site, where middle school students will help recycle discarded electronic items to raise money for county residents in need.

“All the money that’s raised, 100 percent of it, has to go back to the community,” said Fred Cannon, a member of the Aquia Evening Lions Club at Aquia Harbour. “That’s the way the Lions operate. That’s the way the Leos operate, too.”

Cannon said Leo Club members are all “Lions in training,” each committed to serving and giving back the community.

Under the watchful eye of Cannon last Wednesday, Leo Club members from Stafford Middle School constructed an 8-by-10-foot shed kit near the recycling bins at Stafford’s landfill on Eskimo Hill Road. Now it’s ready to accept e-waste items for drop-off, including computers, phones, toner cartridges and cable.

“Before, they would contact us and we’d make arrangements to pick it up,” said Cannon, who manages the student recycling efforts. “Now, we have a central location.”

Leo Club members volunteering at the e-waste shed will separate the good from the bad, then ship what is valuable to local recyclers or purchasers who return the money directly to the community.