Martin Susan Leigh Martin,

age 64, of Durham, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023, after a strong fight against cancer.

The daughter of an IBM executive, she spent her early years living in Roanoke, Va., Atlanta, Ga., Syracuse, N.Y., Norfolk, Va., and Wimbledon, England. Eventually, she and her family settledin Culpeper, Va., where she spent her teenage years excelling in academics, enjoying a competitive game of tennis and creating many beautiful memories with her parents, brother Greg and extended family. Upon graduating from Culpeper County High School, her love for learning led her to Vanderbilt University where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. With her degree and compelling character, for over a decade she served in oncology critical care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and University of Virginia Medical Center. She continued her education at Boston College, Carroll School of Management, where she earned a Master of Science in Business Administration. With her extensive skills and learning, she pursued a productive career with Quantum Healthcare.

Susan was a voracious traveler and lover of art which led her to many exciting places and experiences, including numerous extended stays in Italy, where she studied art in Venice, Florence and Rome. Generous in spirit, she included her niece in her travels and bestowed many of her original works of art upon her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Young Martin, II, and survived by her mother, Phyllis Hart Martin of Stanardsville, Va.; brother, Thomas Gregory (Kristi) Martin of Columbia, Tenn.; nephew, Thomas Young (Jenna) Martin, III of Brentwood, Tenn.; adored niece, Cramer Hart Martin of Nashville, Tenn.; grand niece, Ada Hart Martin, and numerous cousins, Susan will be forever loved and cherished.

A celebration of life will be observed in Culpeper, Va. at a future date.

