Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Harold Edward Starks may be driving a black 2012 Nissan .
Third-term top county lawman Scott Jenkins speaks at annual chamber of commerce program, held for the third year on Zoom.
One of America's largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory items opens 442nd store Wednesday in Town Square.
Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy and other sexually violent crimes, OCSO spokeswoman Lt. Becky Jones stated in a release Thursday.
Former councilman partners with former amateur boxer/retired DEA agent to teach boxing and life schools to boys ages 7-17.
“A large locked safe was in the downstairs laundry room behind a fridge built into the wall,” an affidavit attached to the warrant read. “Wires were coming through the wall going towards the safe. Numerous firearms were in the common areas of the house in plain view. Illegal narcotics were also in plain view throughout the house.”
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
BEDFORD — After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system, BCPS administrators and book review committees decided not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
Three Stafford residents have been charged in connection with a recent theft spree during which an estimated $9,000 worth of property was stolen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.