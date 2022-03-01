The races are coming: Rappahannock Hunt horses run Saturday in Boston, Va.

The Rappahannock Hunt returns this weekend for a day of horse racing.

Pack up the food, drink, family, friends, and neighbors (no dogs please) and come out to the beautiful countryside to enjoy watching the horses race. Gates open at 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve in Boston, Va.

The venue offers parking and viewing from atop the hillsides for a perfect view of the racecourse. General admission tickets are $10 per person.

The Rappahannock Hunt wishes to give special thanks to race sponsors Gus and Anne Edwards, The Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra, Horse Country Saddlery, The King Family Vineyards and Roseland Polo Club, Massie Land and Cattle, Quarles Petroleum and Xpress Copy & Graphics. Without these sponsors, the races would not be possible, according to release.

The first race starts at 1 p.m., but come early to enjoy the countryside and camaraderie. Food trucks will be on site.