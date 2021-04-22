Three vying for Republican nomination for 88th House District seat

Hazard said she believes each locality has different needs and that she will fight against a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

“What works for Stafford, the second fastest growing community in the state, is not the same thing that needs to happen for Blacksburg or Botetourt County,” she said.

Scott, 39, a government contractor and father of five who ran for Spotsylvania School Board in 2018, said he is seeking the nomination on a platform of fiscal responsibility, national and cyber-security, First and Second amendment rights and supporting the middle class.

“We’re a single-income family, so I know the middle-class struggle,” he said. “A lot of folks run because they can take time off from work and have money to burn. For me, it’s about ensuring the future for my daughters is a safe and good future that they can be prosperous in because they put forth the effort.”

Scott said his degrees in religion, management and leadership and American legal studies, as well as the fact that he is younger and has young children, sets him apart from the other candidates.

He also said he has cultivated a relationship with Cole in the past few years that has positioned him well to take over representing the 88th district.