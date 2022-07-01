Tootsie *kitten*

Introducing the Penny Candy Sweet Treats! Mom, Taffy came to us as a stray. She is a beautiful buff tabby,... View on PetFinder
John Morse, 55, dies in early morning incident; driver Lindzi Jo Crane, 28, also charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Authorities initially responded to a trespassing call from the hotel for a guest refusing to pay their bill.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
As four county deputies arrived and approached the house on Pine Valley Drive, the person opened fire on them from a wooded area in what the sheriff's department called an ambush-style attack.
Guns, cash and cocaine also taken in pair of recent investigations, search warrants by Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police SWAT.
The Library of Congress' Packard Campus Theater announces a new season of free film screenings in Culpeper, Va., to start July 15, after the theater was shut by COVID-19 precautions.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
School board shifts both commencements to Saturday morning; changes start and dismissal times system-wide.
A customer who reportedly was upset because his sandwich contained too much mayonnaise opened fire and killed a Subway employee on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
THERE are right-wing Republicans who still think that Donald Trump sits at the right hand of God.
