BP-Shorts Food Mart, on Route 20 at U.S. 522 in Unionville, sold winning ticket May 18; it matched the first 5 numbers of the Mega Millions drawing - a 1 in 12.6 million chance.
No sign commemorates a place in Richmond where 20,000 Black people were buried. Lenora McQueen wants to change that.
Lenora McQueen came to Richmond four years ago to see learn more about her fourth great-grandmother. That’s when she found out where she was buried in the city.
Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in a Spotsylvania County forest earlie…
'We hear a lot about the need for workers': Virginia unemployment declined in April, but the labor force also dropped overall
Virginia's unemployment rate continues to drop as the COVID-19-pandemic slowly recedes, but the job market still has some major issues along with an overall economy that is in flux.
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
A man who was arrested in King George County after he scammed at least eight women out of more than $267,000 while pretending to love them ple…
Monica Crivaro purchased lucky ticket at Sheetz in Ruckersville while waiting to pick up a friend, beating odds of 1 in 1.5 million.
Two known incidents took place March 18 and March 27, according to a release.
FCSO: Stevie Wilson shot gun in air while in altercation with another.
State police: medical emergency is being considered in the death of 82-year-old motorist David A. Carl, who ran off the road into a tree.