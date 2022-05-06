Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jacqueline Mars has a net worth of $34.2 billion, according to latest Forbes rankings.
Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night …
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
27-year-old country singer/carpenter eliminated Sunday night from national competition, says he's headed to Nashville.
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen — Richmond’s family-run, fresh doughnut food truck — is making a comeback this month.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Young artist Layton Scarbrough painting images of USCT soldier, Henry Lightfoot, Dr. Elijah Barber, Roscoe Ford, Ruby Beck, Pete Hill and Ella Drumgoole.
The off-duty Virginia State Police officer who drowned over the weekend in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Koslicki.
As the deputy was directing traffic on Ira Hoffman Lane, a late-model non-metallic gray-green Honda minivan exited from the south side of Ira Hoffman Lane and struck the officer.
Town of Leesburg Police Dept. also charged Schuyler Lake with credit card theft, and credit card fraud in the death Saturday of Dean Lake, 57, of Leesburg.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.