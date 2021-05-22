Tux
I'm Tux and I'm about 4 years old. I love my best buddy Solo and hope we can be adopted... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
BP-Shorts Food Mart, on Route 20 at U.S. 522 in Unionville, sold winning ticket May 18; it matched the first 5 numbers of the Mega Millions drawing - a 1 in 12.6 million chance.
Monica Crivaro purchased lucky ticket at Sheetz in Ruckersville while waiting to pick up a friend, beating odds of 1 in 1.5 million.
Two known incidents took place March 18 and March 27, according to a release.
Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene has announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times…
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Hundreds of East Coast firefighters were due to descend Saturday on Luray, visiting Cooter’s Place—a Confederate-themed shop spawned by the 19…
Durrer found "probable cause to believe that Brown and Lowe violated several Virginia penal statues, including ... obtaining money by false presentences, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."
State police: medical emergency is being considered in the death of 82-year-old motorist David A. Carl, who ran off the road into a tree.
Deadline is June 8 for local candidates to file paperwork to run in Nov. 2 election; Mayor Olinger announces late Wednesday he will not seek reelection.