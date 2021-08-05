Unity in Community Food Drive is region-wide, includes Culpeper Food Closet

The region-wide ‘Unity in Community Food Drive’ running August 7-14 designates Culpeper Food Closet as one of its beneficiaries at a time when demand is soaring.

Sponsored by The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the effort is seeking donations of nutritious, non-perishable food at seven sites, including the Culpeper Food Closet, an outreach ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal, located behind the historic church at 120 N. Commerce St. near the Depot.

Run entirely by volunteers, the closet accepts donations, including from local stores and supermarkets, as well as picking upbakery items. Culpeper Food Closet has provided sustenance for 351 families so far this year—1,367 individuals, according to a church release.

COVID-19 has impacted many local families’ ability to afford basic needs like food and personal care items, the church said: “For a successful response, our shelves must be restocked in order to stay ahead of demand and continue to serve our community.”

With new Thursday afternoon and evening hours, the Food Closet has added 162 new families since June. It supports S.A.F.E., the Senior Center, and Saint Joseph’s Table. The need for food and monetary donations is rising, according to the church release.