Unity in Community Food Drive is region-wide, includes Culpeper Food Closet

The region-wide ‘Unity in Community Food Drive’ running August 7-14 designates Culpeper Food Closet as one of its beneficiaries at a time when demand is soaring.
Sponsored by The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the effort is seeking donations of nutritious, non-perishable food at seven sites, including the Culpeper Food Closet, an outreach ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal, located behind the historic church at 120 N. Commerce St. near the Depot.
Run entirely by volunteers, the closet accepts donations, including from local stores and supermarkets, as well as picking upbakery items. Culpeper Food Closet has provided sustenance for 351 families so far this year—1,367 individuals, according to a church release.
COVID-19 has impacted many local families’ ability to afford basic needs like food and personal care items, the church said: “For a successful response, our shelves must be restocked in order to stay ahead of demand and continue to serve our community.”
With new Thursday afternoon and evening hours, the Food Closet has added 162 new families since June. It supports S.A.F.E., the Senior Center, and Saint Joseph’s Table. The need for food and monetary donations is rising, according to the church release.
To participate in the Unity in Community Food Drive, drop food donations at Culpeper Food Closet 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14.
Donate money by mail to: Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701 or ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet/you-can-make-a-difference.
Other regional food banks participating in the Aug. 13-14 food drive are: Food Bank Headquarters & Shenandoah Valley Branch, 96 Laurel Hill Rd. in Verona; Thomas Jefferson Area Branch, 1207 Harris St. in Charlottesville; Lynchburg Area Branch, 501 12th St.; Lord Fairfax Area Branch, 1802 Roberts St. in Winchester; Rockbridge Area Relief Association, 350 Spotswood Dr. in Lexington and at WMRA Radio Station, 983 Reservoir St. in Harrisonburg.
Volunteers will be standing by to accept drive-by, non-perishable food donations, according to the Food Bank. Community members who want to contribute are encouraged to provide nutritious non-perishable food donations, such as canned fruits and meats, and low-sodium vegetables. The Food Bank asks donors to avoid making donations of food that are in glass containers.
“The fight against hunger is a community-wide effort, and even during such a difficult and unprecedented year, our community’s generous response to the Food Bank has been equally unprecedented,” says Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, in a statement. “The Unity in Community Food and Fund Drive is an opportunity to mark 40 years of fighting hunger, but more importantly, to meet our goal of providing 400,000 meals for those in the Blue Ridge region who are experiencing food insecurity. Any amount helps and is an important investment in our community.”
Nearly 119,000 individuals visit the Food Bank and its partner food pantries each month. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner network projects greater need in the fall, given historic trends in food assistance, rising inflation, and the expiration of pandemic-driven government benefits and protections. Donate at brafb.org